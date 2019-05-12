Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 1 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Day 1 of FINA Champions Swim Series 2019 – Budapest is in the books and another $442,000 has been distributed to 52 swimmers. There have been several modifications since the series began. The single-gender relays have been eliminated and some of the events have been reshuffled (e.g. 200 free and 400 free are on different days). Furthermore, FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

  Individual Relay
1st $10,000 $16,000
2nd $8,000 $12,000
3rd $6,000 $8,000
4th $5,000 TBD

Russia’s Yulia Efimova and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom each won two individual events on Day 1 in Budapest, but Efimova also contributed to the third-place relay, so she led the money table with $22,000. Sjostrom’s haul was an impressive $20,000, while Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak each took home $15,000.

Some of the big money-winners from the first stage of the tour found themselves quite a bit lower on the table. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who was compensated for three individual events and one relay on Day 1 in Guangzhou, earned only $8,000 for a second-place finish in the 200 back on Saturday in Budapest. Similarly, USA’s Michael Andrew earned just $6,000 in one event, versus $19,000 on Day 1 in Guangzhou. Xu Jiayu of China took home only $5,000 with a fourth-place finish in his only event, the 100 back, which he won last time.

Day 1 Money Table

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay Prize Money Total Prize Money
Yulia Efimova Russia 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $2,000 $22,000
Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $15,000
Penny Oleksiak Canada 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $4,000 $15,000
Jeremy Desplanches Switzerland 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Molly Hannis USA 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $13,000
Ajna Kesely Hungary 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000
Chad Le Clos South Africa 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Katie Meili USA 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Matt Grevers USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $3,000 $11,000
Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Kristof Milak Hungary 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Evgeny Rylov Russia 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Margherita Panziera Italy 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Fabio Scozzoli Italy 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Anastasia Fesikova Russia 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Danas Rapsys Lithuania 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Holly Hibbott Great Britain 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000
Etiene Medeiros Brazil 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $3,000 $9,000
Wang Jianjiahe China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Masato Sakai Japan 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Laszlo Cseh Hungary 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $3,000 $8,000
Farida Osman Egypt 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Bruno Fratus Brazil 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Eszter Bekesi Hungary 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Katinka Hosszu Hungary 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Pernille Blume Denmark 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Chase Kalisz USA 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Anton Chupkov Russia 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Aleksandr Krsanykh Russia 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Vlad Morozov Russia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Michael Andrew USA 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Federica Pellegrini Italy 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Philip Heintz Germany 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Imogen Clark Great Britain 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Ross Murdoch Great Britain 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Dominik Kozma Hungary 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Li Bingjie China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Xu Jiayu China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Katalkin Burian Hungary 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Wang Shun China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Kevin Cordes USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Justin Ress USA 0 0 0 0 $0 $4,000 $4,000
Siobhan O’Connor Great Britain 0 0 0 0 $0 $4,000 $4,000
Mehdy Metella France 0 0 0 0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
Pieter Timmers Belgium 0 0 0 0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
Totals 14 14 14 14 $406,000 $36,000 $442,000

 

Thomas

Anyone able to guess how much travel and hotel costs the Americans? Or maybe their sponsors fully cover it.

27 minutes ago
Braden Keith

It's my understanding that FINA is covering travel costs. That's based on the fact that they're trying to keep in lock-step with ISL, which covers travel costs.

