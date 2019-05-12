2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 1 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST
- May 11-12, 2019
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 pm ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 1:30 om ET start
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports) – May 11th
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel) – May 12th
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Extended Start Lists (TBA)
- Live Results (Omega)
Day 1 of FINA Champions Swim Series 2019 – Budapest is in the books and another $442,000 has been distributed to 52 swimmers. There have been several modifications since the series began. The single-gender relays have been eliminated and some of the events have been reshuffled (e.g. 200 free and 400 free are on different days). Furthermore, FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)
As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:
|Individual
|Relay
|1st
|$10,000
|$16,000
|2nd
|$8,000
|$12,000
|3rd
|$6,000
|$8,000
|4th
|$5,000
|TBD
Russia’s Yulia Efimova and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom each won two individual events on Day 1 in Budapest, but Efimova also contributed to the third-place relay, so she led the money table with $22,000. Sjostrom’s haul was an impressive $20,000, while Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak each took home $15,000.
Some of the big money-winners from the first stage of the tour found themselves quite a bit lower on the table. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who was compensated for three individual events and one relay on Day 1 in Guangzhou, earned only $8,000 for a second-place finish in the 200 back on Saturday in Budapest. Similarly, USA’s Michael Andrew earned just $6,000 in one event, versus $19,000 on Day 1 in Guangzhou. Xu Jiayu of China took home only $5,000 with a fourth-place finish in his only event, the 100 back, which he won last time.
Day 1 Money Table
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Individual Prize Money
|Relay Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|Yulia Efimova
|Russia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$2,000
|$22,000
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|$15,000
|$15,000
|Penny Oleksiak
|Canada
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|Jeremy Desplanches
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|1
|$13,000
|$13,000
|Ajna Kesely
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|Chad Le Clos
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Katie Meili
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$3,000
|$11,000
|Emily Seebohm
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Kristof Milak
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Evgeny Rylov
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Margherita Panziera
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Anastasia Fesikova
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Holly Hibbott
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$9,000
|Etiene Medeiros
|Brazil
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$9,000
|Wang Jianjiahe
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Masato Sakai
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Laszlo Cseh
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$3,000
|$8,000
|Farida Osman
|Egypt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Bruno Fratus
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Eszter Bekesi
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Andrii Govorov
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Pernille Blume
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Chase Kalisz
|USA
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Anton Chupkov
|Russia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Georgia Davies
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Aleksandr Krsanykh
|Russia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Vlad Morozov
|Russia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Federica Pellegrini
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Philip Heintz
|Germany
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Ross Murdoch
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Dominik Kozma
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Li Bingjie
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Dana Vollmer
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Xu Jiayu
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Katalkin Burian
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Wang Shun
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Kevin Cordes
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Justin Ress
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|$4,000
|$4,000
|Siobhan O’Connor
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|$4,000
|$4,000
|Mehdy Metella
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Pieter Timmers
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Totals
|14
|14
|14
|14
|$406,000
|$36,000
|$442,000
Anyone able to guess how much travel and hotel costs the Americans? Or maybe their sponsors fully cover it.
It’s my understanding that FINA is covering travel costs. That’s based on the fact that they’re trying to keep in lock-step with ISL, which covers travel costs.