2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest: Day 1 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Day 1 of FINA Champions Swim Series 2019 – Budapest is in the books and another $442,000 has been distributed to 52 swimmers. There have been several modifications since the series began. The single-gender relays have been eliminated and some of the events have been reshuffled (e.g. 200 free and 400 free are on different days). Furthermore, FINA has decided to award prize money to fourth-place relays and will retroactively include the mixed relays from Guangzhou. Originally, FINA had proposed $2,000 for the fourth relays but did not mention awards beyond third place in its final documentation. (We do not yet know how much money will be awarded for these relays but will update our tables when we find out.)

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows:

Individual Relay 1st $10,000 $16,000 2nd $8,000 $12,000 3rd $6,000 $8,000 4th $5,000 TBD

Russia’s Yulia Efimova and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom each won two individual events on Day 1 in Budapest, but Efimova also contributed to the third-place relay, so she led the money table with $22,000. Sjostrom’s haul was an impressive $20,000, while Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak each took home $15,000.

Some of the big money-winners from the first stage of the tour found themselves quite a bit lower on the table. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who was compensated for three individual events and one relay on Day 1 in Guangzhou, earned only $8,000 for a second-place finish in the 200 back on Saturday in Budapest. Similarly, USA’s Michael Andrew earned just $6,000 in one event, versus $19,000 on Day 1 in Guangzhou. Xu Jiayu of China took home only $5,000 with a fourth-place finish in his only event, the 100 back, which he won last time.

Day 1 Money Table