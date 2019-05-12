Maggie MacNeil Swims 57.5 100 Fly At Hollandia Spring Invitational

2019 Hollandia Spring Invitational

May 9-12, 2019

London, Ontario

Canada Games Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Competing at the Hollandia Spring Invitational in her native London, Ontario, rising Canadian star Maggie MacNeil swam a very impressive time of 57.57 in the 100 fly Saturday night.

Coming off a sensational freshman year at the University of Michigan, MacNeil qualified for her first World Championship team in early April after winning the 100 fly at Canadian Trials in a massive best time of 57.04.

Just over a month later, being able to go 57.5 mid-season is a very positive sign moving forward heading into the World Championships in just over two months.

Currently, she ranks third in the world in the 100 fly, trailing only Sarah Sjostrom (56.69) and Emma McKeon (56.85). In addition to those two, only Louise Hansson (57.35), Kendyl Stewart (57.51) and Brianna Throssell (57.52) have been faster than MacNeil’s in-season time done tonight during the 2019 calendar year.

The 19-year-old also won the 50 free not long before racing the 100 fly, posting a time of 25.49 which falls less than a tenth shy of her personal best set at the Canadian Trials where she also won the gold (25.40).

On Sunday she is slated to compete in the 50 fly and 50 back.