2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Day 3 finals from the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine will be a relatively quick one, with only the 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly and men’s 4×200 free relay on the docket.

Among tonight’s highlights will be Terrapins teammates Andrei Minakov and Alexei Sancov going head-to-head in the men’s 100 fly final, just as they did last night in the 100 free. Minakov won that race, tying the meet record in 49.06, and the two of them finished off the night by leading their team to a victory in the 400 free relay.

This morning, Sancov was quicker on the first 50, but Minakov closed much faster (27.47) to take the top seed in 53.28 to Sancov’s 53.43. After opening up his 100 free last night in 23.47, we’ll see how much faster Minakov can get out tonight compared to his 25.81 opening 50 in prelims.

Coleen Gillilan leads the women’s 100 fly after the heats, cracking her personal best for the first time in two years with a time of 59.40. 200 fly winner Justina Kozan (1:00.37) sits 2nd.

Kensey McMahon (4:13.39) and Claire Tuggle (4:13.45) head into the women’s 400 free final 1-2, and Jake Magahey (3:54.13) is the top seed in the men’s event. Tuggle currently ranks 4th all-time in the 13-14 age group with a best of 4:10.17, and needs to drop less than a second to move past Katie Ledecky for 3rd (4:09.30).

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky , 2014

, 2014 Meet Record: 4:07.26, G Ryan, 2012

14-year-old Claire Tuggle took over the lead at the halfway mark of the women’s 400 free final, but top seed from prelims Kensey McMahon didn’t let her get away sitting right on her hip through the 350. McMahon made a big push on the last 50, but Tuggle successfully fended her off to book the win in a new personal best time of 4:10.11. That improves her previous best of 4:10.17 from Nationals, maintaining her position at 4th in the 13-14 age group.

McMahon, who swims for the Bolles School Sharks, has now had four consecutive PBs over the last week, doing so in prelims and finals at Nationals and now here. She got down to 4:13.39 this morning, and crushed it tonight all the way to 4:10.46.

Kaitlynn Sims of Magnolia was a solid 4:13.37 for 3rd, less than a second off her best, and Olivia McMurray was the first of three 15-year-olds in the final with a 4:15.74 for 4th. That lowers her previous best set at this meet last year by .06.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

Meet Record: 3:51.44, Alexander Zettle, 2017

Gator Swim Club’s Julian Hill got out to the early lead in the A-final of the men’s 400 free, but SwimAtlanta’s Jake Magahey (16) slowly but surely reeled him in, taking over the lead at the 300m mark. Never splitting over 30 seconds on any of the 50s, Magahey nearly even-split the race (1:56.05/1:56.27) to win in 3:52.32, just under a second off his best set at Senior Nationals of 3:51.38. That swim ranks him 2nd all-time in the 15-16 age group trailing only Larsen Jensen.

Another 16-year-old, Jake Mitchell, also came on strong on the back half, closing off his final 100 in 57.37 to give Magahey a run for his money. He touched 2nd in 3:52.88, way under his personal best of 3:56.73 set in the prelims. He now sits 10th all-time in the age group. Hill held on for 3rd, barely holding off Owen Kao (3:55.17) in 3:55.02.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

World Junior Record: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet Record: 58.59, Dakota Luther, 2017

Coleen Gillilan blasted out to a big lead on the opening 50 of the women’s 100 fly, turning in 27.46, and gave nothing up coming home to win in a new best time of 59.01. She swam a lifetime best of 59.40 in the prelims, and now moves into a tie for 8th in the 17-18 age group all-time.

Also making an impact in the age group rankings were 2nd and 3rd place finishers Claire Curzan and Justina Kozan, both 14. Curzan touched in 59.85, lowering her previous best of 1:00.01 and moving past Kozan for 5th all-time among 13-14s. Kozan scored a PB herself in 59.89, but falls to 6th with Curzan’s swim. Curzan pulled out the 2nd place finish from lane 8.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

Meet Record: 52.57, Michael Andrew, 2015

