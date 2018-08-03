Curzan and Kozan Become Just 5th, 6th Sub-1:00 Flyers in 13-14 History

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Warning: there are a lot of “kuh” and “zan” sounds in this article, along with “Gillilans.” Read at your own risk.

Racing for the 2018 Speedo Junior National title in the 100 fly, both Claire Curzan and Justina Kozan fell just short of the win. Still, Curzan (Triangle Aquatic Club Titans) and Kozan (Brea Aquatics) made significant strides in U.S. age group swimming history.

Both 14 years old, they both dropped below 1:00 in the 100 fly final tonight in Irvine, with Curzan at 59.85 and Kozan at 59.89. This makes Curzan the 5th swimmer in the women’s 13-14 age group to ever break a minute, with Kozan being the 6th.

The two swimmers were right next to one another in the rankings before this swim, as Kozan hit a 1:00.00 in June and Curzan swam a 1:00.01 this morning in a swim-off to race for the 8th spot in the A final tonight. In that swim-off this morning, Curzan touched out another 14-year-old, Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Renee Gillilan, whose 1:00.61 moves her to 17th all-time in the age group. Gillilan’s older sister Coleen was 59.01 to beat Curzan and Kozan for the Jr National title tonight.

13-14 Top U.S. Performers List – Women’s 100 Fly