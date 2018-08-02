2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

The second day of finals from Irvine at the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals will feature the 200 back, 100 free and 400 IM, along with timed final heats in the men’s and women’s 400 free relay.

Among the highlights will be Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays swimming the men’s 200 back, where he ranks 3rd all-time in the 15-16 age group behind only Olympic gold medalists in the event Aaron Peirsol (1:57.03) and Ryan Murphy (1:57.39). Foster swam a lifetime best of 1:57.70 last week at the Senior National Championships.

We’ll also see Terrapins teammates Andrei Minakov and Alexei Sancov go to battle in the men’s 100 freestyle, where Minakov led the prelims in a blistering 49.72.

Alexandra Crisera (2:13.17) and Christiana Regenauer (55.73) both swam personal bests to take the top seed of the women’s version of those events, and Grace Sheble (4:47.48) and Jason Louser (4:21.82) come in ranked 1st in the women’s and men’s 400 IM. 14-year-old Claire Tuggle sits 2nd in the women’s event in 4:48.72, and only needs to take off a few tenths to get in the top-10 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Women’s 200 BACK FINAL

Jr World: 2:06.43, Regan Smith (USA), 2018

Meet: 2:09.04, Kylie Stewart, 2013

After lowering her PB in prelims, Alexandra Crisera of Beach Cities Swimming took off another six tenths down to 2:12.52 to win the women’s 200 back title, using the fastest third 50 in the field (33.48) to establish a full second lead at the 150 wall before closing well in 33.93.

Mara Newman of Lake Oswego also set a best in prelims at 2:14.59, and chopped nearly a second and a half of tonight for 2nd in 2:13.21, narrowly edging out Kylee Alons (2:13.54) of FAST and Lauren Poole (2:13.59) of NBAC. For Alons, it was her second best time of the day, dipping under 2:14 after a 2:14.05 in prelims.

Men’s 200 Back Final

Jr World: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

Meet: 1:58.83, Alex Katz, 2013

Will Grant of HEAT took the men’s 200 back final out hard, leading Carson Foster slightly at the 50 and 100m walls with splits of 27.60 and 57.47. Foster moved into the lead on the third 50 with a 30.47 split, but Ethan Harder of Billings actually out-split him there (30.40), and held that speed coming home in 30.47 to overtake Foster and claim the win in 1:59.07. That falls just four tenths off the 10th fastest swim all-time in the 17-18 age group (1:58.63), and two tenths off the meet record from 2013 of 1:58.83. He improves his previous best of 2:00.12, while Foster’s 1:59.74 is just over two seconds slower than he was at Senior Nationals last week.

Grant ended up 3rd in 1:59.95, but like Harder, broke 2:00 for the first time after getting a PB of 2:00.35 in the heats. Keegan Walsh of SwimAtlanta took seven tenths off his prelim best for 4th in 2:00.68.

Women’s 100 FREE Final

Jr World: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 54.03, Missy Franklin, 2009

Christiana Regenauer of Condors Swim Club and Samantha Pearson of Brea Aquatics locked into a tight head-to-head battle in the women’s 100 free final, flipping dead even at the 50 in 26.63. Virtually even on the back 50 as well, Regenauer clipped her at the wall for the victory in 55.59, lowering her prelim PB of 55.73. Pearson was 55.65 for 2nd, also improving her previous best of 55.74 set a few weeks ago.

Amalie Fackenthal of Dart Swimming held off Nova’s Ayla Spitz for 3rd, 56.36 to 56.43. For Fackenthal it was a season-best, while Spitz lowered her personal best.

13-year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP swam a solid 56.72 for 6th, one-tenth over her prelim swim that put her 17th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Men’s 100 Free Final

Jr World: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

Meet: 49.06, Vladimir Morozov, 2010

Women’s 400 IM Final

Jr World: 4:35,69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014

Meet: 4:38.97, Ella Eastin, 2013

Men’s 400 IM Final

Jr World: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

Meet: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz, 2013

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Meet: 3:44.88, Carmel Swim Club, 2014

Men’s 400 Free Relay