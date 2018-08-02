Leah Hayes Swims #3 All-Time 11-12 Girls 100 Free At IL AGC’s

2018 IL LC Age Group Championships

July 26-29th

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long Course Meters

Top 5 Team Scores

Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club -3399.5 Academy Bullets – 2017 St. Charles Swim Club -1786 Patriot Aquatic Club – 1172.5 Fox Valley Park District Riptide – 1130.5

High Point Winners

11-12 Girls:

Leah Hayes TIDE 168 Maya Arroyo CWAC 153 Bridget McGann DLTA 132

11-12 Boys:

Jaden Heinlein PAC 168 Colin Zhang PAC 152 Aaron Grgurovic CWAC 133

13-14 Girls:

Carly Noveline WILD 154 Lillian Reader BSC 147 Julieta Tracy CWAC 137

13-14 Boys:

Michael Flynn LYON 148 Andrew Lin HEAT 143 Griffin O’Leary 134

The Illinois Age Group Championship was held this past weekend, with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club running away with the team title. 12 year old Leah Hayes, of Riptide Aquatics (Fox Valley Park District), swam to victroy in all 7 of her individual events just 1 week after breaking the 11-12 girls SCY 400 IM NAG Record. Hayes’ best swim of the meet arguably came in the 100 free, where she posted a 57.88 to knock .71 seconds off her personal best, and rise to 3rd in the all-time 11-12 girls rankings. That time sits only behind Lia Neal (56.87) and Missy Franklin (57.26).

Hayes also took the 50 and 200 free. In the 50, Hayes swam a 26.97, coming in just off her best time of 26.90, which is #15 all-time. She also took 1.35 seconds off her 200 free personal best, posting a 2:04.83 to rank herself #5 in the all-time rankings. She also swept the breaststroke events. Hayes dropped a massive best time in the 50 breast, posting a 33.66 to take 2.4 seconds off her personal best. She also posted a 1:14.49 in the 100 breast to knock .70 seconds off her previous best time. Her winning time in the 200 Breast was 2:40.69, marking a best time by .42 seconds. Hayes final win came in the 200 IM, where she touched in 2:21.39, which is off her personal best of 2:19.90, which ranks #2 all-time for 11-12 girls, behind only Missy Franklin.

14 year old Michael Flynn (Lyons Aquatics) won boys 13-14 highpoint, claiming voctroy in the 200 free and 800 free. In the 200 free, Flynn posted an impressive 1:57.50 to take an impressive 4.29 seconds off his personal best. He posted 50 splits of 27.43, 29.74, 30.45, and 29.88 respectively. He also threw down a best time by 56 seconds in the 800 free, finishing in 8:51.21.

Raquel Maldonado, a 10 year old out of Chicago Wolfpack, won all 7 of her individual events. Maldonado took the 50, 100, and 200 free with times of 29.47, 1:03.96, and 2:23.01 respectively. She won the 50 breast with a time of 38.63, and took the 100 in 1:23.26. Maldonado also won both fly events, taking the 50 in 31.46, and the 100 in 1:08.36.