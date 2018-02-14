2018 MVC Women’s Championships Day 1: Missouri State Off to Hot Start

2018 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14th-17th, 2018

University of Iowa Aquatic Center

Live results

Missouri State, the defending champions, are off to a great start to the 2018 MVC Women’s Championships. With Night 1 down, they have captured both relay crowns in Iowa.

They first won the 200 medley relay, clocking a time of 1:40.56. Sarah Allegri (25.60), Vikte Labanauskaite (28.96), Sydney Zupan (23.63), and Anna Miller (22.37) were on that relay, with Zupan and Miller going field bests in their respective strokes. 2nd went to Northern Iowa in 1:41.18, as their lead off leg Katie Taylor was 25.49 for the field’s best back split.

The margin of victory was far bigger in the 800 free relay, as Missouri State won by over five seconds. Zupan was a hero again, unleashing a 1:46.67 on the 2nd leg to put them well out of reach. Freshman Liberty Howell was also very strong, anchoring with a 1:48.43 as the relay registered 7:17.04.

Second went to Southern Illinois this time, as UNI was fourth. Indiana State was third. SIU, which put up a 7:22.49, was anchored by Bryn Handley with an impressive 1:48.78– Handley was the only sub-1:50 split on her team’s relay.

SCORES