2018 D1 Conference Champs Week 1: Fastest 200 Medley Relay Splits

Here is a compiled list of the fastest splits in all 4 strokes from the 200 medley relays on the 1st night of competition in the first week of Division 1 conference meets. The top 5 were taken for women, and the top 3 for men (because there were less men’s conference meets this week).

Day 1 saw some monster splits thrown down in these relays, including (but certainly not limited to) Erika Brown‘s 20.81 anchor split for Tennessee, Lilly King‘s 25.84 breast split for Indiana, Caeleb Dressel‘s 17.92 anchor split for Florida, and Peter Stevens‘ 22.99 breast split for Tennessee.

WOMEN’S

**Haley Hines (Mizzou) split a 23.75 backstroke, and Miranda Tucker (Michigan) split a 26.46 breaststroke, but both relays were DQ’d. The DQs didn’t have to do with either swimmer, but since the relay time wasn’t official, they were left out of the list.**

If you were to add up the fastest split in each stroke, the final time would come out to 1:32.60, which would break the American, NCAA, and US Open records by 1.50 seconds.

MEN’S

The fastest men’s splits add up to 1:21.83, which interestingly, is well under the American Record of 1:22.40, but is off Texas’ NCAA and US Open Record of 1:21.54 from NCAAs last year.