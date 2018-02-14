GW Women and Men Pick up Conference Records at A-10s Day 1

2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Live results

Championship Central

After one day of competition, the Atlantic 10 conference title is really anyone’s game. George Washington leads on the men’s side by 14 points, but in on the women’s side, only four points separate Duquesne and Richmond.

Duquesne‘s women started off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Abby Watson, Abby Stauffer, Kristen McKnight, and Shelley Heim dropping a 1:40.75. Richmond was close behind, nabbing second in 1:40.99. In third was Fordham, who went 1:41.35 — with sophomore Mia Bullock throwing the fastest fly split in the field by over .6 seconds (23.97).

George Washington‘s team of Gustav Hokfelt, Tommi Wolst, Emils Pone, and Alex Auster went 1:27.47 to win the men’s race, also setting a new conference record. Hokfelt’s 24.44 backstroke leg was the fastest in the field by nearly half a second, and Auster was one of two men to crack :20 (19.86). La Salle took second place in 1:28.24, and Fordham was third in 1:28.48 (Fordham flyer Joseph Mercurio was the only swimmer under :21, going 20.82).

In the women’s 800 free relay, George Washington‘s team of Gemma Atherley, Abbey Fusco, Jackie Torrez, and Emily Zhang took down the conference record by over a second, winning the race in 7:15.43. Zhang anchored in 1:46.01, 1.77 seconds faster than anyone else in the field. Richmond followed 7:17.92, with Duquesne taking third in 7:18.71.

St. Louis’ team of Ryan McCoy, Collin O’Brien, Grant Streid, and Isaiah Williams topped the men’s race in 6:32.50, followed by La Salle in 6:33.41. Out of the leadoff spot, McCoy threw down the fastest split in the race at 1:37.03. George Washington was third in 6:34.03, bolstered by sophomore Moritz Fath’s 1:37.17 anchor leg.

La Salle senior Dylan Yurasits won the only diving event, the men’s 1-meter, and set a new conference record with his score of 348.5.

Team standings – Men after day 1

George Washington – 118 La Salle – 104 University of Massachusetts – 88 George Mason – 81 Saint Louis – 69 Fordham – 58 St Bonaventure. – 57 Davidson – 52

Team standings – Women after day 1