SDSU, UNR Show Strong at Mountain West Champs Day 1

2018 Mountain West Conference Championships

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (results)

Live results

Championship Central

The 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships kicked off with a tight 200 medley relay, with the top 3 finishers coming in within .64 of each other.

Boise State’s team of Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, Emmie Jennings, and Abbei Sorenson combined for a 1:38.23, with Kleinsorgen’s 24.52 fly split being the difference-maker. In second place was San Diego State in 1:38.69, followed by San Jose State in 1:38.86. San Diego’s Klara Thormalm threw a 21.89 for the fastest anchor split in the field.

Nevada put up a resounding win in the 800 free relay. The team of Diana Sokolowska, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Caitlyn Richardson, and Rebecca Murray split 1:47.03/1:45.81/1:49.31/1:46.02 for a final time of 7:08.17. In second was Boise State in 7:11.39, and in third was San Diego State in 7:12.28. Also of note: for her anchor leg of 6th-place UNLV’s relay, senior Kyndal Phillips went 1:44.34, well over a second ahead of anyone else in the field.

As for diving, Nevada’s Sharae Zheng won the 1-meter competition with a final score of 352.41.

Team scores through day 1