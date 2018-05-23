2018 French Nationals Saint-Raphaël: Gastaldello NR Highlights Day 2

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner

50m

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)

Selection for European Championships

Televised on beIN SPORTS

Day 2

Five more names (Nans Roch, Fanny Deberghes, Béryl Gastaldello, Mathilde Cini, and Mehdy Metella) were added to the list of qualified swimmers for the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow after the second day of competition at French Elite National Championships in Saint-Raphaël. The full list now includes:

Cyrielle Duhamel (400 IM) Lara Grangeon (400 IM) David Aubry (400 free) Roman Fuchs (400 free) Charlotte Bonnet (50 free) Anouchka Martin (50 free) Jérémy Stravius (50 back, 100 free) Marie Wattel (100 fly) Théo Bussière (100 breast) Nans Roch (200 fly) Fanny Deberghes (100 breast) Béryl Gastaldello (50 back) Mathilde Cini (50 back) Mehdy Metella (100 free)

As a reminder, the FFN’s criteria for making the French squad for European Championships are as follows: The four fastest swimmers who achieve, in prelims, the qualifying times in Table 1 below AND who place among the top four eligible (French) swimmers in the final of that event, will be selected to represent France in Glasgow.

Women’s 800 Free

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 8:34.96 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED) (Montpellier Métropole Natation) 8:39.19 Fantine Lesaffre (Montpellier Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 8:44.31 Julie Berthier (Mulhouse ON) 8:46.49 Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens / Pôle France Natation Course Nice) 8:49.61

Fantine Lesaffre earned the title of national champion for the second day in a row. After winning the 400 IM on Tuesday, she was the first Frenchwoman to the wall in the 800 free final on Wednesday, touching in 8:44.31. Sharon van Rouwendaal of Netherlands won the event in 8:39.19. No one qualified for France’s European Championships squad, though. The fastest French swimmer in Tuesday’s prelims was Lisa Pou (AS Monaco Natation) who came in third behind van Rouwendaal and Anna Egorova (RUS) with 8:50.95. Pou, however, declined to swim in Wednesday’s final.

Men’s 200 Fly

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 1:58.11 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Jordan Coelho (Stade de Vanves / Pôle France Natation Course Antibes) 1:58.52 Nans Roch (CN Antibes / Pôle France Natation Course Antibes) 1:59.45 Matthias Marsau (Dauphins Toulouse OEC / Pôle France Natation Course CREPS Toulouse) 2:00.78

Jordan Coelho earned the natation title in the men’s 200 fly but came nowhere near his seed time of 1:56.49 in either prelims or finals and failed to qualify for Glasgow. Coelho was runner-up to Paul Lemaire of Dauphins Toulouse a year ago, finishing .02 back with 1:58.07. That time, swum in prelims this year, would have qualified him for European Championships, but the only sub-1:58.11 in morning heats came from Nans Roch. He dropped 1.21 seconds from his seed time to nail a 1:57.85 in prelims and punch his ticket to Glasgow. Roch cruised to a second-place finish in the final with 1:59.45, just ahead of Matthias Marsau (2:00.78).

Women’s 100 Breast

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 1:08.79 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Fanny Deberghes (ASPTT Montpellier) 1:08.29 Solène Gallego (Dauphins Toulouse OEC / Pôle France Natation Course CREPS Toulouse) 1:09.57 Camille Mallet (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle Espoirs Natation Course Amiens) 1:10.10

Defending champion Fanny Deberghes was 9/10 faster this year than she had been in 2017 and won the women’s 100 breast by over a body length. She also punched her ticket to Glasgow with a 1:08.48 in prelims. Both swims were faster than her seed time of 1:08.61. Solène Gallego had a handle on second place from start to finish and stopped the clock at 1:09.57.

16-year-old Camille Mallet blew past Carmella Kitching, Clara Basso-Bert, and Nolwenn Hervé on her way to claiming the bronze medal. Mallet was sixth at the 50 wall with 33.10 but came home in 37.0 to touch out Kitching by .08.

Men’s 200 IM

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 2:01.34 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) (Olympic Nice Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Nice) 1:57.06 Guillaume Laure (CN Antibes / Pôle France Natation Course Amiens) 2:02.51 Geoffrey Renard (Dauphons Toulouse OEC) 2:02.81 Théo Berry (Angers Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Paris INSEP) 2:03.12

Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches was first to the wall in the men’s 200 IM, and while he swam faster than his seed time, it was not his fastest performance. Desplanches holds the Swiss national record with 1:56.86 from Budapest last summer. Guillaume Laure claimed the French crown with his second-place 2:02.51. Laure made up a deficit of nearly 1 second over the final 50 meters of the race. Geoffrey Renard had been in second place through the first 150 meters but was unable to hang on for the win. Théo Berry also outsplit Renard in the freestyle but fell short of earning the silver medal.

Women’s 50 Back

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 28.48 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 27.97 Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 28.29 Camille Gheorghiu (Montpellier Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Antibes) 28.64

Texas A&M University All-American Béryl Gastaldello became the first Frenchwoman to break the 28-second barrier in the 50 meter backstroke in Wednesday’s final. Gastaldello first tied her own record of 28.01 in prelims before lowering it by another 4/100 in finals to set the new mark at 27.97. With that swim, Gastaldello becomes #15 in the world so far this season.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK Yuanhui CHN

FU 2 Xiang

LIU CHN 27.40 3 Olivia

SMOLIGA USA 27.43 4 Jie

CHEN CHN 27.60 5 Emily

SEEBOHM AUS 27.63 6 Xueer

WANG CHN 27.67 7 Georgia

DAVIES GBR 27.75 8 Natsumi

SAKAI JPN 27.82 8 Kylie

MASSE CAN 27.82 10 Maria

KAMENEVA RUS 27.84 11 Regan

SMITH USA 27.85 12 Anastasia

FESIKOVA RUS 27.91 13 Holly

BARRATT AUS 27.96 13 Mimosa

JALLOW FIN 27.96 15 Etiene

MEDEIROS BRA 27.98 View Top 27»

Gastaldello qualified for European Championships along with runner-up Mathilde Cini, who went 28.29 in prelims, the same time she went in finals.

Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON / Pôle France Natation Course Mulhouse) lowered her own National Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls and placed 5th in the final with 28.85.

Men’s 100 Free

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 49.17 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 48.42 Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Amiens) 48.90 Maxime Grousset (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Amiens) 49.57 Jordan Pothain (Nautic Club Alp’38) 49.72 Clément Mignon (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 49.81 / Jonathan Atsu (Dauphins Toulouse OEC / Pôle France Natation Course CREPS Toulouse) 49.81

Mehdy Metella led from wire to wire to win the French national title in the 100 free and qualify for Glasgow. Metella went 48.42 in both prelims and finals. Runner-up Jérémy Stravius added the 100 free to his Glasgow lineup, which also includes the 50 back, with a 48.88 in prelims. Oussama Sahnoune (ALG) went 49.02 in prelims but non-French swimmers do not qualify for the finals of the 100 free and 200 free, events from which France selects their relays.

Metella moved up to 12th in the world this season with his swims.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 FREE Vladimir RUS

Morozov 2 Katsumi

NAKAMURA JPN 47.87 3 Zetao

NING CHN 47.92 4 Pedro Henrique

SILVA SPAJARI BRA 47.95 5 Gabriele

SILVA SANTOS BRA 47.98 6 Duncan

SCOTT GBR 48.02 7 Chad

LE CLOS RSA 48.15 7 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 48.15 9 Danila

IZOTOV RUS 48.31 9 Nandor

NEMETH HUN 48.31 11 Alessandro

MIRESSI ITA 48.36 12 Kacper

MAJCHRZAK POL 48.44 View Top 26»

As it happens, while only Metella and Stravius qualified individually in the 100 free, Maxime Grousset, Jordan Pothain, Clément Mignon, and Jonathan Atsu will be eligible for the 400 free relay as the add-up times of #2 through #5 in the final standings meet the qualifying time in Table 2 below.

Table n°1: Individual Qualifying Time Standards

Women Event Men 25.33 50m free 22.35 54.91 100m free 49.17 2:00.06 200m free 1:48.29 4:10.48 400m free 3:49.46 8:34.96 800m free 7:57.62 16:28.00 1500m free 15:07.71 28.48 50m back 25.20 1:01.44 100m back 54.86 2:13.03 200m back 2:00.42 31.14 50m breast 27.64 1:08.79 100m breast 1:01.30 2:28.59 200m breast 2:12.75 26.14 50m fly 23.60 59.11 100m fly 52.78 2:11.85 200m fly 1:58.11 2:14.99 200m IM 2:01.34 4:43.42 400m IM 4:19.82

