2018 French Nationals Saint-Raphaël – 9 Qualify for Euros on Day 1

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner

50m

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)

Selection for European Championships

Televised on beIN SPORTS

Day 1

The French Elite National Championships kicked off today in Saint-Raphaël, France. The meet serves as the selection for the 2018 European Championships this August in Glasgow, and nine swimmers met the FFN’s qualification standards on the first day. Those include:

As a reminder, the FFN’s criteria for making the French squad for European Championships are as follows: The four fastest swimmers who achieve, in prelims, the qualifying times in Table 1 below AND who place among the top four eligible (i.e., French nationality) swimmers in the final of that event, will be selected to represent France in Glasgow.

Women’s 400 IM

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 4:43.42 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Fantine Lesaffre (Montpellier Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 4:38.98 Cyrielle Duhamel (Stade Béthune Pélican Club) 4:41.14 Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens / Pôle France Natation Course Nice) 4:44.16

It was a bittersweet victory for Fantine Lesaffre, who failed to qualify for Glasgow by half a second with a morning time of 4:43.92. While her evening swim of 4:38.98 was 4.5 seconds under the standard, the French Federation made it clear that the qualifying times were to be achieved in prelims here in Saint-Raphaël. The goal of course is to train French elite swimmers to qualify for more international finals by going fast in the morning. Still, it was a gutsy swim for Lesaffre who knew she wouldn’t qualify in the event but nevertheless put up a great race in the final. Touching behind her were Cyrielle Duhamel and Lara Grangeon. Both met the qualifying standards for Euro 2018 by swimming faster than 4:43.42 in prelims (they went 4:42.21 and 4:40.02, respectively) and placing among the top 4 in finals.

Men’s 400 Free

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 3:49.46 in prelims; top-4 in finals

David Aubry (Montpellier Métropole Natation) 3:48.81 Logan Fontaine (Club Vikings de Rouen/Pôle Espoirs Natation Course Rouen) 3:50.13 Roman Fuchs (Amiens Métropole Natation/Pôle France Natation Course Amiens) 3:50.44

David Aubry lowered the PB he had achieved in prelims (3:48.85) to win the men’s 400 free with a new lifetime best of 3:48.81. His morning swim qualified him for Glasgow along with Roman Fuchs (3:49.19 in prelims). Fuchs finished third in the final with 3:50.44, just behind open water specialist Logan Fontaine (3:50.13). Fuchs was encouraged by his swim and stated in the post-race press conference that he was looking forward to the 1500 free.

Women’s 50 Free

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 25.33 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Charlotte Bonnet (Olympic Nice Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Nice) 24.78 Anouchka Martin (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 25.24 Lena Bousquin (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 25.43

Charlotte Bonnet punched her first ticket to Glasgow, winning the 50 free in 24.78 (24.81 in prelims). She had said in an interview on Monday that her goals for Saint-Raphaël were to qualify for Euros in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free and to lower her French national record in the 100 free.

Anouchka Martin (25.24) et Lena Bousquin (25.43) placed second and third in the final, although only Martin had cleared the qualifying time of 25.33 in prelims (she went 25.24). Marie Wattel, who swims for Montpellier Métropole Natation but goes to school and trains at Loughborough University, went 25.31 in prelims but didn’t swim the final. Marseille sprint specialists Mélanie Henique (25.42 in prelims) and Béryl Gastaldello (25.43 in prelims) didn’t meet the qualifying criteria.

Men’s 50 Back

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 25.20 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Amiens) 25.01 Maxence Orange (Nantes Natation) 25.45 Paul-Gabriel Bedel (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 25.47

Jeremy Stravius was the lone Glasgow qualifier in the men’s 50 back. The only one to break 25.20, he did it in both prelims and finals with 24.85 and 25.01, respectively. Maxence Orange edged Paul-Gabriel Bedel by .02 in the final to earn a silver medal in the distance.

Mewen Tomac (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle Espoirs Natation Course Amiens) lowered the French National Age Group Record for 17-year-old boys in prelims with the third-fastest time of the morning, 25.61. His teammate Adrien Musart (Amiens Métropole Natation / Pôle Espoirs Natation Course Amiens) broke the NAG for 16-year-old boys in prelims, going 25.97 for the 8th-fastest time of the morning.

Women’s 100 Fly

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 59.11 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Marie Wattel (Montpellier Métropole Natation) 58.35 Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Natation) 59.85 Laurine Del’homme (CNO St-Germain-en-Laye / Pôle France Natation Course Paris [INSEP]) 1:01.02

Marie Wattel punched her ticket to Glasgow with an easy win in the women’ 100 fly with 58.35, after having gone 58.66 in prelims. She was unhappy with her performance, though, and said after the race, “I was a little disappointed with my time. I would have liked to swim a 57. Still, it equals my second-fastest time but it’s never easy to swim “’alone.’”

Second place went to Margaux Fabre in 59.85, although she was not able to meet the qualifying criteria in prelims with her morning swim of 59.65.

Men’s 100 breast

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 1:01.30 in prelims; top-4 in finals

Théo Bussière (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 59.46 Wassim Elloumi (TUN) (SO Millau Natation / Pôle Espoirs Natation Course Limoges) 1:01.83 Thibaut Capitaine (Cergy Pontoise Natation) 1:01.86 Antoine Viquerat (Dauphins Toulouse OEC / Pôle France Natation Course CREPS Toulouse) 1:02.08

Théo Bussière cracked a big 59.46 to take down the Championship Record and log his first sub-minute 100 breast. He was the only qualifier for Glasgow in the event (1:00.27 in the morning, nearly 2 seconds ahead of prelims runner-up Thibaut Capitaine). Tunisia’s Wassim Elloumi edged Capitaine for second place in the final, 1:01.83 à 1:01.86. Antoine Viquerat was the third French swimmer with a time of 1:02.08.

Table n°1: Individual Qualifying Time Standards