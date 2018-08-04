2018 European Championships: Day 2 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The morning program of day 2 contains the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle, 200 m butterfly, 1500 m freestyle and the women’s 100m breaststroke and 50 m backstroke. And the audience will see the premiere of the 4 x 200 m Mixed Freestyle relay.

Men’s 100m Freestyle

World Record (WR): 46,91 – Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 47,58 – Kyle Chalmers,2016

European Record (ER): 47,12 – Alain Bernard, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 48,33 – Ivan Grev, 47,50

Championship Record (CR): 47,50 – Alain Bernard, 2008

Top 16 qualifiers:

GRINEV Vladislav RUS 48,38 MIRESSI Alessandro ITA 48.53 IZOTOV Danila RUS 48.57 METELLA Mehdy FRA 48.62 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS 48.75 SHEVTSOV Sergii UKR 48.78 SCOTT Duncan W GBR 48.87 BLASKOVIC Bruno CRO 48.88 NEMETH Nandor HUN 48.93 WIERLING Damian GER 48.93 BILIS Simonas LTU 49.00 KOZMA Dominik HUN 49.11 DOTTO Luca ITA 49.13 STRAVIUS Jeremy FRA 49.16 KORSTANJE Nyls Jan NED 49.20 ZAZZERI Lorenzo ITA 49.25 STOLK Kyle NED 49.27 STJEPANOVIC Velimir SRB 49.32

It is Russia’s Vladimir Morozov who leads the current World Ranking with a time of 47,75. The next fastest European swimmer in the 2018 World leaderboard is Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (48,02). Morozov started yesterday as the third swimmer in the victorious Russian 4x100m freestyle relay. Only his teammate Kliment Kolesnikov was faster in the relay competition with a time of 47,39 compared to Morozov’s 47,61.

9 preliminaries were swum in the men’s 100m freestyle. Great Britain’s Craig McLean set a new personal-best time with 50,00 in heat 3. The following heat featured two sub-50 seconds perfomances: Bruno Blaskovic (CRO) swam a new Croatian National Record with a time of 48,88 followed by Niksa Sotjkovski (NOR, 49,99). Simonos Bilis (LTU) also improved his personal-best to 49,00 in heat 5. The next lifetime best was reached by France’s Maxime Grousset, he was clocked at 49,51.

In heat 8 of 9, Danila Izotov (RUS) powered to a 48,57 but he wasn’t able to surpass Vladislav Grinev‘s 48,38 from the previous heat. That means: Vladimir Morozov‘s time of 48,75 was only the third fastest Russian performance, only two swimmers per nation are allowed to compete in the semi-finals.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

World Record (WR): 1:04,13 – Lilly King, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:05,39 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2014

European Record (ER): 1:04,35 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:04,35 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:06,16 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

MEILUTYTE Ruta ,LTU, 1:06,89 CASTIGLIONI Arianna, ITA,1:07.13 EFIMOVA Yuliya, RUS , 1:07.25 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie, GBR, 1:07.32 VALL MONTERO Jessica, ESP, 1:07.53 GARCIA URZAINQUI Marina,ESP, 1:07.62 HANSSON Sophie, SWE, 1:07.70 CARRARO Martina, ITA, 1:07.83 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller, DEN, 1:07.90 SIMONOVA Vitalina, RUS, 1:07.92 SZTANKOVICS Anna, HUN, 1:08.05 LECLUYSE Fanny, BEL, 1:08.17 CLARK Imogen, GBR, 1:08.41 HULKKO Ida, FIN, 1:08.48 MC SHARRY Mona, IRL, 1:08.53 SCHROEDER Matilde, DEN, 1:08.53

Russia’s Yulia Efimova stands on top of the 2018 World Ranking ahead of World Record Holder Lily King (USA; 1:05.36). The only other European swimmer who made it into the 100m breststroke TOP-10 ist Spain’s Jessica Vall (1:06,58).

It was getting fast in heat 4 of 5 with Ruta Meilutyte who set a 1:06,89 and took the lead in the intermediate results. Yulia Efimova swam her typical race strategy with a fast back half and she touched the wall in 1:07,25 as the first in heat 5.

Men’s 200m Butterfly

World Record (WR): 1:51,51 – Michael Phelps, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:52,71 – Kristof Milak , 2016

, 2016 European Record (ER): 1:52,70 – Laszlo Cseh, 2008

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:52,71 – Kristof Milak , 2016

, 2016 Championship Record (CR): 1:52,91 – Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

MILAK Kristof HUN 1:54.17 KENDERESI Tamas HUN 1:54.91 BICZO Bence HUN 1:55.86 BROMER Viktor B. DEN 1:55.90 CSEH Laszlo HUN 1:55.91 GUY James GBR 1:56.13 IVANOV Antani BUL 1:56.33 CROENEN Louis BEL 1:57.11 BURDISSO Federico ITA 1:57.39 HYLAND Brendan IRL 1:57.55 SWITKOWSKI Jan POL 1:57.65 SHEMBEREV Maksym AZE :57.84 KLENZ Ramon GER 1:57.91 NASCIMENTO Miguel Duarte POR 1:58.23 BERLINCIONI Filippo ITA 1:58.66 STABER Patrick AUT 1:58.96 LIESS Nils SUI 1:59.17 PONS RAMON Joan Lluis ESP 1:59.33

There are jsut 3 Europeans ranked among the world’s top 20 in the 200m fly event, two athletes are from Hungary and one from Germany. The Hungarians Kristof Milak (1:52,71) and Tamas Kenderesi (1:52,71) sit on the first and fourth place while German Ramon Klenz is a newcomer on the international stage. Klenz broke the 32-year old German National Record, held by six-time Olympic medalist Michael Groß, at the 2018 German International Championships. Klenz pulled into the world ranking with a time of 1:55,76.

2016 European Champion Laszlo Cseh took the early lead in heat 3 of 4. Cseh showed his ground speed and went under European Record pace on the first half and finished in a new season-best time with 1:55,91. His performane was too slow in the Hungarian comparison with three of his teammates swam faster and went 1-2-3 in the leaderboard: Kristof Milak in 1:54,17, Tamas Kenderesi 1:54,91 and Bence Biczo in 1:55,86. Only Milak and Kenderesi will advance into the semi-finals. The only swimmer who disturbed the Hungarian foursome was Denmark’s Viktor Bromer with a time of 1:55,90.

Women’s 50m Backstroke

World Record (WR): 27,06 – Jing Zhao, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 27,49 – Minna Atherton, 2016

European Record (ER): 27,23 – Daniela Samulski, 2009 and Aliaksandra Herasimenia, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 27,90 – Daria Vaskina, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 27,57 – Francesca Halsall, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

DAVIES Georgia GBR 27.21 ER-CR FESIKOVA Anastasiia RUS 27.23 JALLOW Mimosa FIN 27.42 KAMENEVA Mariia RUS 27.70 BAUMRTOVA Simona CZE 27.78 DAWSON Kathleen GBR 27.92 NIELSEN Mie Oe. DEN 27.97 TOUSSAINT Kira Marije NED 28,04 GASTALDELLO Beryl FRA 28.19 LINDBORG Ida SWE 28.23 DE WAARD Maaike Anna C. NED 28.30 WILD Cassie GBR 28.30 TCHORZ Alicja POL 28.33 VERMEULEN Tessa NED 28.35 JENSEN Julie Kepp DEN 28.37 SCALIA Silvia ITA 28.37 TOURETSKI Sasha SUI 28.46 ZOFKOVA Carlotta ITA 28.48

Great Britain’s Georgia Davies set a new European Record with a time of 27,21. She improved the previous record which was held by Germany’s Daniela Samulski and Belarus Aliaksandra Herasimenia. Daniela Samulski died in May of cancer, after she defeated the disease for a first time some years ago.Samulski retired from competitve swimming in 2011.

In the last heat, Anastasiia Fesikova matched the old European Record, she touched the wall in 27,23. Three British swimmers placed under the 16 fastest with Davies, Kathleen Dawson on six in 27,92 and Cassie Wild. Wild was the slowest swimmer in 28,30. Also Tessa Vermeulen couldn’t advance to the semi-finals as the third fastest Dutch in 28,35.

Mixed 4x200m Freestyle

World Record (WR):

World Junior Record (WJ):

European Record (ER): Taget Time 7:22,33

European Junior Record (EJ):

Championship Record (CR):

Top 8 qualifiers:

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

World Record (WR):14:31,02 – Sun Yang, 2012

World Junior Record (WJ): 14:51,55 – Mack Horton, 2014

European Record (ER): 14;34,04 – Gregorio Paltrinieri , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 14:48,92 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 14;34,04 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers:

Five European men stand among the 10 fastest swimmers of the actual season: Florian Wellbrock on 1 (GER, 14:40,69), Gregorio Paltrnieri on 2 (ITA, 14:46,25), Daniel Jervis on 4 (GBR, 14:50,91), Mykhailo Romanchuk on 6 (UKR, 14:50,91), Domenico Acerenza on 10 (ITA, 14:55,44). They will battle with Ukraine’s Sergii Frolov (seasonal-best 14:56,81) and Norway’s Henrik Christiansen (14:58,60) for the spots in the finals.