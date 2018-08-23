2018 Asian Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The penultimate day of the 2018 Asian Games wraps up tonight with six medal events. China’s Xu Jiayu seeks a backstroke sweep for 2018, sitting second in the 200 back after winning the 50 and 100 earlier on. Meanwhile, Chinese teammates Li Bingjie (who won the 200 free) and Wang Jianjiahe (who won the 1500) will meet in the 800 free, clashing for gold.

Joseph Schooling kicks things off tonight, looking to add a 50 fly gold to his 100 fly win from earlier in the week. In other men’s action, China looks to maintain its sweep of the men’s freestyles, with 50 free champ Yu Hexin leading the 100 free in a prelims tie with Jordan’s Khader Baqlah.

Japan’s Satomi Suzuki set an Asian Games record this morning in the 50 breast, going 31.02, and she’ll battle for gold tonight. The night will finish with the women’s 4×100 medley relay, where Rikako Ikee will try to power Japan to another relay title, though China is lurking about a second behind after prelims.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Jakarta.

MEN’S 50 FLY – Finals

Asian Record: 22.93, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2017

(SGP), 2017 Asian Games Record: 23.46, Shi Yang (CHN), 2014

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Finals

Asian Record: 30.46, Chen Huijia (CHN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 31.02, Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 2018

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FREE – Finals

Asian Record: 47.65, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014

(CHN), 2014 Asian Games Record: 47.70, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – Timed Finals

Asian Record: 8:15.46, Li Bingjie (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 8:23.55, Li Xuanxu (CHN), 2010

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 BACK – Finals

Asian Record: 1:52.51, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

(JPN), 2009 Asian Games Record: 1:53.26, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2014

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Finals

Asian Record: 3:52.19, China, 2009

Asian Games Record: 3:57.80, China, 2010

Medalists: