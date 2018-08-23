2018 Asian Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES
- August 19th-24th, 2018
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Schedule & Results
The penultimate day of the 2018 Asian Games wraps up tonight with six medal events. China’s Xu Jiayu seeks a backstroke sweep for 2018, sitting second in the 200 back after winning the 50 and 100 earlier on. Meanwhile, Chinese teammates Li Bingjie (who won the 200 free) and Wang Jianjiahe (who won the 1500) will meet in the 800 free, clashing for gold.
Joseph Schooling kicks things off tonight, looking to add a 50 fly gold to his 100 fly win from earlier in the week. In other men’s action, China looks to maintain its sweep of the men’s freestyles, with 50 free champ Yu Hexin leading the 100 free in a prelims tie with Jordan’s Khader Baqlah.
Japan’s Satomi Suzuki set an Asian Games record this morning in the 50 breast, going 31.02, and she’ll battle for gold tonight. The night will finish with the women’s 4×100 medley relay, where Rikako Ikee will try to power Japan to another relay title, though China is lurking about a second behind after prelims.
MEN’S 50 FLY – Finals
- Asian Record: 22.93, Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2017
- Asian Games Record: 23.46, Shi Yang (CHN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Finals
- Asian Record: 30.46, Chen Huijia (CHN), 2009
- Asian Games Record: 31.02, Satomi Suzuki (JPN), 2018
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 FREE – Finals
- Asian Record: 47.65, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014
- Asian Games Record: 47.70, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – Timed Finals
- Asian Record: 8:15.46, Li Bingjie (CHN), 2017
- Asian Games Record: 8:23.55, Li Xuanxu (CHN), 2010
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 BACK – Finals
- Asian Record: 1:52.51, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009
- Asian Games Record: 1:53.26, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Finals
- Asian Record: 3:52.19, China, 2009
- Asian Games Record: 3:57.80, China, 2010
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Ok now I must admit that was a bad time. A win but surprised the GR didnt go down
Schooling won. 23.61. That’s slow.. His strokes is sluggish. Neverthless a Gold still.
Schooling gold in 23.61
Wang silver 23.65
Mussin from Kazakhstan bronze 23.73
That was too close! And slower than I expected, but at least he won and defended both titles from 4 years ago.
Satomi Suzuki gold in GR 30.73
That was a perfectly executed swim.
Ho from Singapore won surprising bronze from lane 8
Why the 2nd Jap gal was DSQ?
So it’s Ho getting the silver now.