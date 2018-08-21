2018 Asian Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

The third day of the 2018 Asian Games from Jakarta, Indonesia will feature seven different events: the women’s 50 back, 400 IM, 100 fly and 800 free relay, and the men’s 50 free, 200 breast and 400 free.

Rikako Ikee and Sun Yang will be back in action after some big performances on day 2, as Ikee won her 2nd and 3rd gold medals of the meet in the 50 fly and 100 free, and Sun won the 800 free and took 2nd in the 4×200 free relay after winning the 200 free on day 1. Sun will aim to defend his throne in the men’s 400 freestyle, while Ikee will look to follow up her victory at the Pan Pacific Championships in the women’s 100 fly with another gold medal here.

We’ll also see world record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan in the men’s 200 breast, 2015 World Champion Fu Yuanhui in the women’s 50 back, and Pan Pac gold medalist Yui Ohashi in the women’s 400 IM.

We’ll also see Singapore’s Joseph Schooling make his individual debut at the competition in the men’s 50 free after an impressive 1:46.6 split on their 800 free relay.

Women’s 50 Back Prelims

Asian Record: 27.06, Zhao Jing (CHN), 2009 – WR

Asian Games Record: 27.45, Gao Chang (CHN), 2010

It’s a Chinese 1-2 heading into tonight’s 50 back final as Liu Xiang (27.83) and Fu Yuanhui (28.12) hold the top two seeds in the field. Fu, the 2015 World Champion in this event (and 2017 silver medalist) leads the world rankings this year in 27.16, while Liu sits 4th in 27.40. In the three times this event has been contested at the Asian Games, China has three golds.

Natsumi Sakai of Japan lowered her season-best of 28.33 down to 28.25 for the 3rd seed, and Park Hanbyeol of Korea and Anna Konishi of Japan are dead-locked in 4th at 28.69.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 21.87, Katsumi Nakamura (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 21.94, Ning Zetao (CHN), 2014

China’s Yu Hexin is the top qualifier out of the men’s 50 free with his showing of 22.21, followed by a pair of National Record breakers in Kenneth To and Virdhawal Khade.

To, who formerly represented Australia, broke the Hong Kong Record by .01 in 22.38, and Khade took out his own Indian mark in 22.43 (previously 22.55). Top seed coming in Katsumi Nakamura of Japan cruised to the 4th seed in 22.50.

Joseph Schooling missed the final in 23.05, but Singapore will have a representative swim at night as Teong Tzen Wei qualified 5th in 22.56, just off Schooling’s National Record of 22.47.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

Asian Record: 4:28.43, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012

Asian Games Record: 4:32.97, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2014

Yui Ohashi of Japan cruised home in the final heat of the women’s 400 IM, doing just enough to hold off China’s Zhou Min for the win and the top seed in 4:42.11. Zhou was 4:42.83 for 2nd overall, improving her season-best by nearly half a second.

Ohashi’s countrymate Sakiko Shimizu won heat 1 for the 3rd seed overall in 4:45.88, and Vietnam’s Vien Nguyen and South Korea’s Kim Seoyeong were also sub-4:50 for 4th and 5th.

Ohashi will be the clear favorite at finals, having been 4:33.77 at the Pan Pacific Championships, and Shimizu won’t be far behind having been 4:36.27 there. Both Nguyen and Kim have been 4:38 this year, but Zhou is certainly a threat as she holds a lifetime best of 4:33.50.

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

Asian Record: 2:06.67, Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 2017 – WR

(JPN), 2017 – WR Asian Games Record: 2:07.67, Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ), 2014

World Record holder Ippei Watanabe leads the men’s 200 breast field in a time of 2:11.92, edging out China’s Yan Zibei (2:12.45) in the third and final heat.

His teammate Yasuhiro Koseki sits 3rd in 2:12.77, and Zibei’s countryman Qin Haiyang holds down 5th (2:13.51) after winning heat 1. Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov is 4th (2:12.89) after coming within three-tenths of his National Record.

Chao Man Hou broke his own Macanese Record from the 2017 World Championships to qualify 7th in 2:15.34, inching out his old mark of 2:15.41.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

Asian Record: 56.07, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 56.61, Chen Xinyi (CHN), 2014

Zhang Yufei, CHN, 57.68 Rikako Ikee, JPN, 57.81 An Sehyeon, KOR, 58.97 Ai Soma, JPN, 59.16 Park Yerin, KOR, 59.57 Lin Xintong, CHN, 59.94 Jing Wen Quah, SGP, 1:00.08 Kin Lok Chan, HKG, 1:00.39

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 3:40.14, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012

(CHN), 2012 Asian Games Record: 3:41.53, Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 2010

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims