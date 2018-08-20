2018 Asian Games Day 3 Preview: Balandin Goes Missing From 2Breast

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

Although China and Japan continue to dominate the overall swimming medal table, smaller nations with standout swimmers are starting to race into the spotlight. The Singaporean men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, for example, launched itself onto the bronze medal podium on day 2, with the help of star Joseph Schooling, earning its first swimming medal of these Games.

For tomorrow, Tuesday, the nation of Korea has a couple of medal chances on the women’s side with An Sehyeon and Kim Seoyeong both entering the water for their respective events of the women’s 100m fly and 400m IM.

Day 3 Storylines to Watch: