Eleanore Stevens Named Assistant Swim Coach at Wash U

Courtesy: Washington University Athletics

ST LOUIS, Mo. – Washington University in St. Louis men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Brad Shively has announced the hiring of full-time assistant coach Eleanore Stevens.

Stevens replaces Megan Sheets, who resigned in May after a two-year stint with the program.

She joins the WashU staff after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at McKendree University. Stevens also served as aquatics director at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

“We are excited to welcome Eleanore to our coaching staff. She brings an incredible amount of enthusiasm and experience to our team,” said Shively. “Eleanore worked under a tremendous coach in Jimmy Tierney for the last two seasons and brings that wealth of knowledge to WashU. She shares our vision of what WashU Swimming & Diving can be, and will be an outstanding addition to our staff.”

In her time at McKendree she helped head coach Jimmy Tierney get the new swimming and diving program off the ground. In 2017-18, the Bearcats finished fourth in both the men’s and women’s standings at the GLVC Championship, and the team posted 10 All-America efforts at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. In addition, nine Bearcats earned Scholar All-America honors.

Stevens began her coaching career in 2015-16, spending one season as a volunteer assistant at Colgate University.

As a student-athlete, she was a four-year letterwinner at Youngstown State University and twice earned the program’s Most Inspirational Award. Stevens also earned Scholar-Athlete honors all four years while at Youngstown State.

A native of Lexington, Ohio, she graduated from Youngstown State in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies with concentrations in business and education. Stevens earned a master’s degree in business administration from McKendree in 2018.