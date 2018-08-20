2018 Asian Games: Japan And China In Dead Heat Through Day 2

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES
- August 19th-24th, 2018
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Day 2 Recap
With the help of 2 gold medals from Olympian Rikako Ikee, the nation of Japan now tops the medal table, claiming 17 in all with 7 gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze. With a higher number of silver, Japan is able to stay ahead of China, our day 1 leader, who has 7 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze for 20 total. Rounding out the top 3 is Korea, who is feeling the pain of not having its top gun Park Tae Hwan here in Jakarta, claiming just 2 bronze medals thus far.
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Japan
|7
|8
|2
|17
|2
|China
|7
|6
|7
|20
|3
|South Korea
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Singapore
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vietnam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|14
|14
|14
|42
Day 2 Records:
- Asian Games Record, M. 800 free, Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36
- Vietnamese National Record, M. 800 free, Nguyen Huy Hoang – 7:54.32
- Malaysian National Record, M. 800 free, Welson Sim – 8:12.46
- Asian Games Record, W. 50 fly, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.55
- Indonesian National Record, M. 50 back, Gede Sudartawa – 25.29
- Asian Games Record, W. 100 free, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 53.27
- Asian Games Record, M. 4 x 200 free relay, Japan – 7:05.17
Day 2 Medalists:
Men’s 800 free:
- GOLD: Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36
- SILVER: Shogo Takeda (JPN) – 7:53.01
- BRONZE: Nguyen Huy Hoang (VIE) – 7:54.32
Women’s 50 fly:
- GOLD: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.55
- SILVER: Wang Yichun (CHN) – 26.03
- BRONZE: Lin Xintong (CHN) – 26.39
Men’s 50 back:
- GOLD: Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.75
- SILVER: Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 24.88
- BRONZE: Kang Jiseok (KOR) – 25.17
Women’s 100 free:
- GOLD: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 53.27
- SILVER: Zhu Menghui (CHN) – 53.56
- BRONZE: Yang Junxuan (CHN) – 54.17
Men’s 200 IM:
- GOLD: Wang Shun (CHN) – 1:56.52
- SILVER: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 1:56.75
- BRONZE: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 1:57.09
Women’s 200 breast:
- GOLD: Kanako Watanbe (JPN) – 2:23.05
- SILVER: Yu Jingyao (CHN) – 2:23.31
- BRONZE: Reona Aoki (JPN) – 2:23.33
Men’s 4 x 200 free relay:
- GOLD: Japan – 7:05.17
- SILVER: China – 7:05.45
- BRONZE: Singapore – 7:14.15
