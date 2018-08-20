2018 Asian Games: Japan And China In Dead Heat Through Day 2

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

With the help of 2 gold medals from Olympian Rikako Ikee, the nation of Japan now tops the medal table, claiming 17 in all with 7 gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze. With a higher number of silver, Japan is able to stay ahead of China, our day 1 leader, who has 7 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze for 20 total. Rounding out the top 3 is Korea, who is feeling the pain of not having its top gun Park Tae Hwan here in Jakarta, claiming just 2 bronze medals thus far.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 7 8 2 17 2 China 7 6 7 20 3 South Korea 0 0 2 2 4 Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Vietnam 0 0 1 1 Total 14 14 14 42

Day 2 Records:

Asian Games Record, M. 800 free, Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36

Vietnamese National Record, M. 800 free, Nguyen Huy Hoang – 7:54.32

Malaysian National Record, M. 800 free, Welson Sim – 8:12.46

Asian Games Record, W. 50 fly, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.55

Indonesian National Record, M. 50 back, Gede Sudartawa – 25.29

Asian Games Record, W. 100 free, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 53.27

Asian Games Record, M. 4 x 200 free relay, Japan – 7:05.17

Day 2 Medalists:

Men’s 800 free:

Women’s 50 fly:

Men’s 50 back:

GOLD: Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.75

(CHN) – 24.75 SILVER: Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 24.88

BRONZE: Kang Jiseok (KOR) – 25.17

Women’s 100 free:

Men’s 200 IM:

Women’s 200 breast:

Men’s 4 x 200 free relay: