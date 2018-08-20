2018 Asian Games: Japan And China In Dead Heat Through Day 2

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

With the help of 2 gold medals from Olympian Rikako Ikee, the nation of Japan now tops the medal table, claiming 17 in all with 7 gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze. With a higher number of silver, Japan is able to stay ahead of China, our day 1 leader, who has 7 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze for 20 total. Rounding out the top 3 is Korea, who is feeling the pain of not having its top gun Park Tae Hwan here in Jakarta, claiming just 2 bronze medals thus far.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Japan 7 8 2 17
2  China 7 6 7 20
3  South Korea 0 0 2 2
4  Hong Kong 0 0 1 1
 Singapore 0 0 1 1
 Vietnam 0 0 1 1
Total 14 14 14 42

Day 2 Records:

  • Asian Games Record, M. 800 free, Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36
  • Vietnamese National Record, M. 800 free, Nguyen Huy Hoang – 7:54.32
  • Malaysian National Record, M. 800 free, Welson Sim – 8:12.46
  • Asian Games Record, W. 50 fly, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.55
  • Indonesian National Record, M. 50 back, Gede Sudartawa – 25.29
  • Asian Games Record, W. 100 free, Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 53.27
  • Asian Games Record, M. 4 x 200 free relay, Japan – 7:05.17

Day 2 Medalists:

Men’s 800 free:

Women’s 50 fly:

  • GOLD: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.55
  • SILVER: Wang Yichun (CHN) – 26.03
  • BRONZE: Lin Xintong (CHN) – 26.39

Men’s 50 back:

  • GOLD: Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.75
  • SILVER: Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 24.88
  • BRONZE: Kang Jiseok (KOR) – 25.17

Women’s 100 free:

Men’s 200 IM:

Women’s 200 breast:

  • GOLD: Kanako Watanbe (JPN) – 2:23.05
  • SILVER: Yu Jingyao (CHN) – 2:23.31
  • BRONZE: Reona Aoki (JPN) – 2:23.33

Men’s 4 x 200 free relay:

  • GOLD: Japan – 7:05.17
  • SILVER: China – 7:05.45
  • BRONZE: Singapore – 7:14.15

