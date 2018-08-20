2018 Asian Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES
- August 19th-24th, 2018
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Schedule & Results
The second day of the 2018 Asian Games will see Xu Jiayu seek a second backstroke win and Sun Yang a second freestyle win, while Rikako Ikee chases two wins of her own.
Xu, the 100 back champ last night, sits second after heats of the 50 back. The Chinese star will look for double gold after tonight’s session. His countryman Sun will battle for the 800 free title in the final timed finals heat tonight. Sun won the 200 free on day 1 and has proven to be a dominant freestyler at the world level across a dizzying array of distances. He’s hinted at a renewed focus on the 1500 and over-distance events this season, and the 800 will be a good early test of that focus.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Ikee has a shot at two wins tonight: she’s the top qualifier by a longshot in the 50 fly, and will swim the 100 free shortly after. In the latter race, Ikee comes in with the top qualifying time from prelims and already sits 9th in the world this season, first among Asian swimmers.
In other events tonight, Kosuke Hagino looks to defend his 2014 Asian Games title in the 200 IM. He’s the Asian record-holder but has struggled with injury since setting that record in 2016. Another Japanese swimmer leads the 200 breast: Kanako Watanabe is in line to defend her 2014 Asian title.
China led the men’s 4×200 free relay this morning without using their star in Sun. Adding him to tonight’s relay should provide for a huge drop, though defending champs Japan can also cut some serious time with some lineup adjustments tonight.
Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Jakarta.
MEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINALS
- Asian Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009
- Asian Games Record: 8:03.87, Aflah Fadlan Prawira (IND), 2018
Medalists:
- GOLD: Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36
- SILVER: Shogo Takeda (JPN) – 7:53.01
- BRONZE: Nguyen Huy Hoang (VIE) – 7:54.32
Sun Yang booked his second gold medal in as many days, going 7:48.36 to shatter an hours-old meet record. The men’s 800 free is getting renewed focus internationally, based mostly on its recent inclusion into the 2020 Olympic program. This is just the second time the event has taken place at the Asian Games, with the last men’s 800 coming in the 1951 edition.
Sun, then, blew out the former meet record with his 7:48, even though it is more than ten seconds off his lifetime-best. He finished almost five seconds ahead of Japan’s Shogo Takeda (7:53.01),with Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang taking bronze in 7:54.32. Swimmers from the final heat made up the top five, with Kohei Yamamoto (7:59.60) and Ji Xinjie (7:59.99) getting under eight minutes. Top early heats swimmer Aflah Fadlan Prawira, who set a meet record at 8:03.87, fell to 6th overall.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINALS
- Asian Record: 25.11, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018
- Asian Games Record: 25.83, Lu Ying (CHN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS
- Asian Record: 24.24, Junya Koga (JPN), 2009
- Asian Games Record: 24.28, Junya Koga (JPN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
- Asian Record: 53.03, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018
- Asian Games Record: 53.60, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- Asian Record: 1:55.07, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016
- Asian Games Record: 1:55.34, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- Asian Record: 2:19.65, Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016
- Asian Games Record: 2:21.82, Kanako Watanabe (JPN), 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY FINALS
- Asian Record: 7:02.26, Japan, 2009
- Asian Games Record: 7:06.74, Japan, 2014
Medalists:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Set your VPN to Singapore or any other Asian countries
https://video.toggle.sg/en/video/channels/18th-asian-games-ch01/330139
Excellent, smooth live cast with English commentary
good english commentary at that. Nothing like the garbage we got with Burgess at pan pacs.