2018 Asian Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The second day of the 2018 Asian Games will see Xu Jiayu seek a second backstroke win and Sun Yang a second freestyle win, while Rikako Ikee chases two wins of her own.

Xu, the 100 back champ last night, sits second after heats of the 50 back. The Chinese star will look for double gold after tonight’s session. His countryman Sun will battle for the 800 free title in the final timed finals heat tonight. Sun won the 200 free on day 1 and has proven to be a dominant freestyler at the world level across a dizzying array of distances. He’s hinted at a renewed focus on the 1500 and over-distance events this season, and the 800 will be a good early test of that focus.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ikee has a shot at two wins tonight: she’s the top qualifier by a longshot in the 50 fly, and will swim the 100 free shortly after. In the latter race, Ikee comes in with the top qualifying time from prelims and already sits 9th in the world this season, first among Asian swimmers.

In other events tonight, Kosuke Hagino looks to defend his 2014 Asian Games title in the 200 IM. He’s the Asian record-holder but has struggled with injury since setting that record in 2016. Another Japanese swimmer leads the 200 breast: Kanako Watanabe is in line to defend her 2014 Asian title.

China led the men’s 4×200 free relay this morning without using their star in Sun. Adding him to tonight’s relay should provide for a huge drop, though defending champs Japan can also cut some serious time with some lineup adjustments tonight.

MEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINALS

Asian Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 8:03.87, Aflah Fadlan Prawira (IND), 2018

Medalists:

GOLD: Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:48.36

(CHN) – 7:48.36 SILVER: Shogo Takeda (JPN) – 7:53.01

BRONZE: Nguyen Huy Hoang (VIE) – 7:54.32

Sun Yang booked his second gold medal in as many days, going 7:48.36 to shatter an hours-old meet record. The men’s 800 free is getting renewed focus internationally, based mostly on its recent inclusion into the 2020 Olympic program. This is just the second time the event has taken place at the Asian Games, with the last men’s 800 coming in the 1951 edition.

Sun, then, blew out the former meet record with his 7:48, even though it is more than ten seconds off his lifetime-best. He finished almost five seconds ahead of Japan’s Shogo Takeda (7:53.01),with Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang taking bronze in 7:54.32. Swimmers from the final heat made up the top five, with Kohei Yamamoto (7:59.60) and Ji Xinjie (7:59.99) getting under eight minutes. Top early heats swimmer Aflah Fadlan Prawira, who set a meet record at 8:03.87, fell to 6th overall.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINALS

Asian Record: 25.11, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 25.83, Lu Ying (CHN), 2014

MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

Asian Record: 24.24, Junya Koga (JPN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 24.28, Junya Koga (JPN), 2014

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Asian Record: 53.03, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 53.60, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

Asian Record: 1:55.07, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016

(JPN), 2016 Asian Games Record: 1:55.34, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Asian Record: 2:19.65, Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016

Asian Games Record: 2:21.82, Kanako Watanabe (JPN), 2014

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY FINALS

Asian Record: 7:02.26, Japan, 2009

Asian Games Record: 7:06.74, Japan, 2014

