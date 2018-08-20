Mallory Houchin Resigns as Assistant Coach at NC State

As students prepare to resume classes for the fall semester on Wednesday at NC State, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program will be jumping back into the hiring pool after the resignation of assistant coach Mallory Houchin.

Houchin announced her decision via Instagram on Monday afternoon, saying:

“After 10 years in college swimming, I have decided to put my coaching career aside to spend more time with my kids and family. I can’t put into words how much NC State and coaching has meant to me over the last 7 years, but I can tell you it was an incredibly hard decision to make. I will miss this team and the profession, but I’m very excited for this next chapter for me and my family! We will never be far from the pool deck and will always cheer for The PACK!!”

Houchin joined the NC State staff as an assistant in August of 2011 and worked primarily with middle distance and stroke training. She also “focuses on women’s recruiting and provides a mentoring role for the women’s squad,” according to her official bio.

Prior to joining NC State, Houchin served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2010-2011 in the inaugural season for Queens University swimming, are now the four-time defending NCAA Division II Champions in both men’s and women’s swimming.

Houchin also served as an assistant at the now-defunct Clemson program from 2008-2010, where she coached mid-distance and butterfly; in 2008 she was an intern with Club Wolverine, and in 2007, she was an intern as a race analyst and administrator for the USOC. As an athlete, she swam at YOTA in North Carolina and George Mason University.

Houchin, the only female coach on NC State’s staff before her resignation, is the sister-in-law of former US National Teamer Charlie Houchin.

NC State has had to make quite a few hires in the last 2 years after several seasons of stability in their staff. Already this off-season, they’ve hired Mark Bernardino to replace Gary Taylor, who left to take over as the head coach at Auburn; along with hiring Brandt Nigro to replace Todd DeSorbo last off-season when DeSorbo took over as head coach at Virginia.

The NC State men have won the last 4 ACC titles in swimming and placed 4th at NCAAs in each of the last 3 seasons. The NC State women were ACC champions in 2017, and had back-to-back NCAA top 10 finishes in 2016 and 2017 until a run of injuries last year left them 3rd in the conference and 18th in the country.