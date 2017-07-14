2017 World Champs: Peng, Keeney Lead 1M Springboard After Prelims

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14 – July 30

Budapest, Hungary

Meet Central

The preliminary round of the one meter springboard diving event has concluded in Budapest, with China’s Peng Jianfeng leading the men’s event and Australia’s Maddison Keeney leading the women’s.

Peng has amassed 435.15 points thus far after six dives, rocketing to first after starting in 12th after round 1. He’s not far ahead of his Chinese teammate, He Chao, who is in 2nd at 431.35 points. Italian Giovanni Tocci sits in third a ways back at 410.60 points. The top American finisher this morning was Mike Hixon at 384.80 points– he sits 5th, while Steele Johnson (360.15) just sneaks in at 12th for the final on Sunday.

2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 3 meter springboard, Patrick Hausding of Germany, sits 4th at 403.80, the last man to have scored over 400 points in the prelims.

Meanwhile, Keeney sits atop the women’s rankings with 283.20 points ahead of China’s Chen Yiwen (277.20). No Americans made the final 12, with Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson finishing in 22nd and 25th, respectively, this morning. Keeney was 5th in the 3 meter springboard event last summer in Rio.