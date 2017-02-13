2017 Women’s ACCs: Virginia Gets Redemption with 800 FR ACC Record

2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16
- Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)
After a DQ in the 200 medley relay got the defending ACC champion Virginia off to a rough start, the Cavaliers were able to earn some redemption with a record-setting performance in the 800 free relay. The quartet of Leah Smith, Jenn Marrkand, Morgan Hill, and Kaitlyn Jones won the race with ease, clocking in at 6:56.21 to win gold and take down their own previous record of 6:59.98 from 2016. With that, they finished 3 and a half seconds ahead of runner-up NC State (6:59.73).
Their splits were as follows:
- 1st leg: Leah Smith (senior)- 1:43.60
- 2nd leg: Jenn Marrkand (junior)- 1:44.08
- 3rd leg: Morgan Hill (freshman)- 1:45.57
- 4th leg: Kaitlyn Jones (senior)- 1:42.96
All-American Leah Smith got the ball rolling with the fastest leadoff split of the field, touching in 1:43.60. Fellow All-American Kaitlyn Jones had the fastest anchor split, turning in a quick 1:42.96. Posting the fastest split out of anyone, however, was Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who threw down a blistering 1:41.12 on the 2nd leg for the Cardinals as they finished 3rd overall in 7:01.62.
Comerfors swam a huge split, i remember she did something similar last year and I thought that was her max but she just kept getting faster through acts and ncaas. We could see some big swims from here this championship season.
Way to go!