2017 Women’s ACCs: Virginia Gets Redemption with 800 FR ACC Record

  2 Lauren Neidigh | February 13th, 2017 | ACC, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a DQ in the 200 medley relay got the defending ACC champion Virginia off to a rough start, the Cavaliers were able to earn some redemption with a record-setting performance in the 800 free relay. The quartet of Leah Smith, Jenn Marrkand, Morgan Hill, and Kaitlyn Jones won the race with ease, clocking in at 6:56.21 to win gold and take down their own previous record of 6:59.98 from 2016. With that, they finished 3 and a half seconds ahead of runner-up NC State (6:59.73).

Their splits were as follows:

All-American Leah Smith got the ball rolling with the fastest leadoff split of the field, touching in 1:43.60. Fellow All-American Kaitlyn Jones had the fastest anchor split, turning in a quick 1:42.96. Posting the fastest split out of anyone, however, was Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who threw down a blistering 1:41.12 on the 2nd leg for the Cardinals as they finished 3rd overall in 7:01.62.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2017 Women’s ACCs: Virginia Gets Redemption with 800 FR ACC Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Klorn8d

Comerfors swam a huge split, i remember she did something similar last year and I thought that was her max but she just kept getting faster through acts and ncaas. We could see some big swims from here this championship season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes 12 seconds ago
Mother Hen

Way to go!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 24 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »