World Champion, Marco Koch, Latest Athlete To Join Adidas Swim

Adidas has today announced the signing of Marco Koch, current world number one and world record holder. Koch will be equipped with the very latest innovative Adidas swimwear technology as he continues his rise and ambition of becoming one of the sport’s most successful swimmers.

The German has already made an impressive statement in the swimming pool. Since making his mark on the swimming world aged 25 at the 2015 World Championships, the 26-time national champion currently holds the title of world champion in the 100m and 200m breaststroke (short course) disciplines. In addition, he is the current world record holder in the 200m breaststroke (short course).

Marco Koch said of the announcement: “I am looking forward to swimming with Adidas. The brand really understands the nature of swimwear design and technologies and recognises the importance of fit, comfort and speed. Adidas has an incredible reputation and an impressive record in helping athletes achieve the very best. I am excited to be part of the team and seeing what I can accomplish with Adidas behind me.”

Dominik Latzel, Sports Marketing Manager for Adidas swim has said “The partnership between Koch and Adidas swim is one founded on an equal determination to create and shape the sport for all. Koch is renowned for his strong breaststroke on a world stage, but we equally value his insight in co-creating apparel that enables swimmers from local swim pools through to those of Tokyo in four years’ time. Joining us in this partnership is the German Swim Federation who shares our dedication to ensure the very best for the athlete.”

Koch will wear the adizero XVI Breaststroke Jammer Tech Suit, Adidas’ fastest swimsuit ever. Made for breaststroke specialists, it combines intelligent materials and intuitive fit that has a design customised to match the unique movements of each swimming stroke. Adidas worked with biomechanics, physiologists, fabric and pattern experts, plus a global pool of elite athletes to create the game-changing jammer, enabling swimmers to be streamline and achieve their maximum speed. The ground-breaking technology features three advancements; energy optimisation (X-TRA ENERGY), intelligent materials (X-TRA FLOW) and a stroke-specific biometric fit (X-TRA FIT).

As well as the industry-defining Jammer, Koch will compete in the Adidas Persistar Racing Goggle and the Adidas Silicone 3D Dome Cap. Both products feature a hydrodynamic design, providing the ultimate levels of comfort and fit.

Koch will join the group of elite swimmers wearing Adidas that includes Kyle Chalmers, Josh Prenot, Michael Andrew, Benjamin Proud, Andrew Willis, Madison Wilson, Chris Walker-Hebborn, Théo Bussiere and Fernanda Gonzalez.

Swimming news is courtesy of adidas swim, a SwimSwam partner.