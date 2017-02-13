Mainland High Re-Breaks National HS SCM Relay Record

  Braden Keith | February 13th, 2017

The boys from Mainland High School in New Jersey have broke the National Public High School Record in the 200 short course meters freestyle relay for the second time this season on Monday evening. The group of Justin LiuGlenn LascoJoseph Rogers, and Destin Lasco combined for a 1:34.09, which improved upon the 1:34.95 that the team set as a new benchmark in early January. The only change on the relay was swapping in Rogers for Brian McGroarty, who was on the original record-setting relay.

The new record-setting relay swam in the same order (aside from the Rogers-for-McGroarty swap) as the old record, which makes for a convenient comparison between the two. The middle legs, Glenn Lasco and Joseph Rogers, swam almost identical times as the middle legs did 5 weeks ago on Monday, with the difference in the record being the leadoff Liu in 23.19 and the anchor, star freshman Destin Lasco, in 22.78. Reaction times were not available for the meet, but those two splits are about equal when accounting for a solid relay start.

February Relay January Relay
New Record Old Record
Justin Liu 23.19 23.70
Glenn Lasco 23.87 23.89
Joseph Rogers 24.25 24.20 (Brian McGroarty)
Destin Lasco 22.78 23.16
1:34.09 1:34.95

The Mainland High boys’ team has been on a National High School Record roll, taking advantage of a number of short course meters meets.

The team trains under head coach Brian Booth at Mainland High School.

A 1:33.41 from their New Jersey neighbors at the Peddie School still stands as the National Independent High School Record and Overall High School Record in the event.

Most high school meets in the United States are swum in short course yards, though short course meters are an approved course and national records are kept in the distances.

