2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

Day 2 of USA Swimming’s 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships in East Meadow, New York, will begin with prelims of six events.

Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Lucie Nordmann will lead the opening event, the girls 200 back. Her counterpoint in the boys’ event will be 15-year-old Carson Foster of Mason Manta Rays, who won his first national title on Day 1 in the 200 fly.

In the 100 free, Isabel Ivey of Gator Swim Club heads the girls, while the junior world record-holder in the 200 free, Alexei Sancov of Terrapins Swim Team, is top seed for the boys.

Finally, Enfinity Aquatic Club’s Olivia Carter, the new meet record-holder in the girls 200 fly, and Jake Foster of Mason Manta Rays, will be the big names leading the girls’ and boys’ 400 IMs.

Girls 200 Backstroke – Prelims

WJR: 2:06.76 – Kaylee McKeown

Meet: 2:09.04 – Kyle Stewart

13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – Missy Franklin

15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin

Top 8 qualifiers:

There were quite a few big swims in the early heats, primarily among the yards-seeded swimmers. Liza Whitmire of Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg popped a 2:18.93 to win the first heat, dropping 4.5 seconds in the process. Crow Canyon Sharks’ Jessica Davis came back in the next heat to go 2:17.58, improving by 2.8 seconds. Her teammate Abriana Howard went a best-by-4/10 for 2:17.71 to win heat 5. These were the leading times until Isabelle Stadden of Fastjets knocked 2 seconds off her seed time to blast a 2:15.98 from the outside lane, Edging SwimMAC’s Erynn Black (2:16.73).

The circle-seeded heats began with a 2:14.94 from Missoula Aquatic Club’s Katharine Berkoff. Callie Dickinson of Tide Swimming went 2:15.64 to win the next heat over Abi Wilder from Bolles School Sharks (2:16.44). Lucie Nordmann from Magnolia Aquatic Club smoked the final heat with 2:11.57. Behind her were SwimMAC’s Sinclair Larson in 2:12.79 and Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Kylee Alons with 2:14.86.

Boys 200 Backstroke – Prelims

WJR: 1:55.49 – Kliment Kolesnikov

Meet: 1:58.83 – Alex Katz

13-14 NAG: 2:02.78 – Aaron Peirsol

15-16 NAG: 1:57.03 – Aaron Peirsol

17-18 NAG: 1:55.15 – Aaron Peirsol

Top 8 qualifiers:

A few early-heat time drops kicked off the morning. Connor Killion of Central Bucks Swim Team took 1 second off his seed time to win the second heat in 2:07.50. In the next heat, Michael Daly of Condors Swim Club went 1.6 seconds better than his entry time to win in 2:06.48, just ahead of Scarlet Aquatics’ Jackson Karofsky (2:06.85, PBx1).

The biggest drop of the morning came from Jackson Cunningham of Boise YMCA Swim Team, whose 2:03.92 was a 3.7-second improvement and landed him tied for 8th. Cristian Bell of Egg Harbor Township took 1.2 off his best and won the last heat before the circle seeds with 2:04.76.

Jake Johnson from Delaware Swim Team edged Ethan Harder of Billings Aquatic Club, 2:02.78 to 2:03.16, to move to the top of the leaderboard after the first circle-seeded heat. Nitro Swimming’s Shaine Casas lopped 2.3 seconds off his seed time and won the next heat in 2:02.03. Chris Thames of Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club edged Spencer Walker from Academy Bullets, 2:02.45 to 2:02.83 for second in that heat.

The final heat was all Carson Foster of Mason Manta Rays. The 15-year-old, who won his first national title in the 200 fly on Tuesday night, blew away the field with the only sub-2:00 of the morning, going 1:59.13. It was his best by 1.2 seconds and moved him up to #6 on the all-time list for 15-16 boys. Second in the heat was Johannes Calloni of Scarlet Aquatics in 2:02.89.

Girls 100 Freestyle – Prelims

WJR: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak

Meet: 54.03 – Missy Franklin

13-14 NAG: 54.03 – Missy Franklin

15-16 NAG: 53.63 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 53.25 – Simone Manuel

Top 8 qualifiers:

Lucie Nordmann, MAC-GU Elise Garcia, SCAL 56.08 Kelly Pash, CSC 56.20 Kenisha Liu, BREA 56.25 Kate Douglass, CPAC 56.32 Morgan Tankersley, GTSA 56.39 Trude Rothrock, CSC 56.41 Alexandra Crisera, CITI 56.49

Boys 100 Freestyle – Prelims

WJR: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers

Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov

13-14 NAG: 51.30 – Michael Andrew

15-16 NAG: 49.28 – Caeleb Dressel

17-18 NAG: 48.78 – Caeleb Dressel

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 400 IM – Prelims

WJR: 4:35.69 – Zhou Min

Meet: 4:38.97 – Ella Eastin

13-14 NAG: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann

15-16 NAG: 4:32.87 – Elizabeth Beisel

17-18 NAG: 4:31.78 – Elizabeth Beisel

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 400 IM – Prelims

WJR: 4:14.00 – Sean Grieshop

Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz

13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps

15-16 NAG: 4:15.20 – Michael Phelps

17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps

Top 8 qualifiers: