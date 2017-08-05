2017 U.S. Open: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 4 finals of the 2017 U.S. Open in Long Meadow, New York. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete in the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay. Olympic champion Ryan Lochte will swim in his first final of a USA Swimming meet since the Rio incident. He’s the 7th seed for tonight’s 100 back final.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

American: Allison Schmitt, 1:53.61, 2012

U.S. Open: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012

U.S. Open Meet: Megan Romano, 1:57.54, 2012

GOLD: Meaghan Raab, NAC, 1:58.71 SILVER: Gabby Deloof, UN-1, 1:58.92 BRONZE: Claire Rasmus, TAMU, 2:00.49

Michigan’s Gabby Deloof had over a half second advantage over Georgia’s Meaghan Raab at the halfway point, flipping in 57.53. Raab began to creep up on the 3rd 50, though, and was able to catch Deloof down the stretch to win it in 1:58.72 ahead of Deloof’s 1:58.92.

Texas A&M teammates Claire Rasmus and Katie Portz battled closely for 3rd place. Rasmus had the better back half, getting her hand to the wall in 2:00.49 to out-touch Portz (2:00.51) but 2 hundredths. PLS’ Miranda Heckmann followed in 2:00.73 to round out the top 5.

MEN’S 200 FREE

American: Michael Phelps, 1:42.96, 2008

U.S. Open: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008

U.S. Open Meet: Pieter van den Hoogenband, 1:46.23, 2005

Texas’ Jeff Newkirk knocked a full second off his former best 1:49.33 to win tonight’s 200 free title. Newkirk rolled out to the early lead in 52.40 and was able to hold off a late charge from Cal’s Long Gutierrez (1:48.58) to take the win in a new lifetime best 1:48.17. In an extremely close battle for 3rd, Wisconsin’s Matt Hutchins (1:49.68) edged out Stanford’s Liam Egan (1:49.71) and Kentucky’s Isaac Jones (1:49.74).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

American: Lilly King, 1:04.13, 2017

U.S. Open: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

U.S. Open Meet: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

MEN’S 100 BREAST

American: Kevin Cordes, 58.64, 2017

U.S. Open: Kevin Cordes, 58.74, 2017

U.S. Open Meet: Kevin Swander, 59.40, 2009

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

American: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012

U.S. Open: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017

U.S. Open Meet: Hayley McGregory, 59.11, 2008

MEN’S 100 BACK

American: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016

U.S. Open: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009

U.S. Open Meet: Nick Thoman, 52.51, 2009

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

