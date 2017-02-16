2017 SECs Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs: Missouri Men Look to Make Big Moves

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

It’s still all Texas A&M on the women’s side, as the Aggies set up 12 total scoring swims and 7 championship final swims. They should extend their lead even further after tonight. The battle for 2nd place could get interesting between Georgia and Auburn.

The Bulldogs have the 2nd highest total championship finalists with 5, while the Tigers have the 2nd highest total swims with 9. Georgia currently leads the Tigers by 39 points as we head into day 3 finals. Tennessee has 8 scoring swims tonight, and will look to move ahead of the Missouri Tigers, who sit in 4th with 5 more points than the Volunteers.

DAY 3 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

Team (Current Score) Ups Mids Downs Total Texas A&M (488) 7 2 3 12 Georgia (410) 5 3 0 8 Auburn (371) 3 3 3 9 Missouri (349) 1 3 2 6 Tennessee (344) 2 2 4 8 Kentucky (310) 3 1 1 5 Florida (238) 0 6 2 8 LSU (231) 1 2 1 4 South Carolina (203) 1 1 1 3 Alabama (187) 1 0 4 5 Arkansas (133) 0 0 3 3 Vanderbilt (30) 0 0 0 0

Likewise, on the men’s side, current leader Florida is set to widen the gap with their 14 scoring swims, half of which are in the A-final, but the team battles behind them could heat up. Auburn (346) sits in 2nd place with 42 points over Texas A&M (324), followed by Georgia (314). The Bulldogs have 13 scoring swims tonight and put up more A-final swims than both the Tigers and the Aggies, so they have a good chance to move up in the standings tonight.

The Missouri men sit in 10th after day 2, but they could make big moves tonight with their 10 scoring swims. They’re less than 15 points behind LSU and Kentucky. They may close the gap on South Carolina and Tennessee to, as they have twice as many scoring swims as both teams.

DAY 3 MEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS: