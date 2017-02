Änderungen im Zeitplan der Weltmeisterschaften 2017

Read Swimming Australia’s Statement On Hackett’s Latest Behavior “We will continue to support them throughout this journey to recovery,” reads a portion of Swimming Australia’s statement concerning troubled retired Olympian Grant Hackett’s recent behavior.

2017 SECs Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs: Missouri Men Look to Make Big Moves The Missouri men sit in 10th after day 2, but they could make big moves tonight with their 10 scoring swims. They’re less than 15 points behind LSU and Kentucky and have twice as many scoring swims as South Carolina and Tennessee.

2017 SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap The 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee will continue this morning with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, and men’s 3-meter diving prelims.

Mallory Comerford Becomes 9th-Fastest 100 Freestyler All-Time At 47.00 Louisville’s Mallory Comerford cracked the top 10 all-time in the women’s 100 yard freestyle, going 47.00 in prelims of the ACC Championships.

How The 2017 Worlds Schedule Will Impact Top Multi-Event Swimmers The 2017 World Championships will be the focus event for the 2017 calendar year in the pool, and have undergone some noticeable changes in terms of scheduling compared to the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Slo-Mo Photo Gallery: Controversial False Starts From ACCs In an NCAA conference week plagued by a flood of relay DQs, photographs of ACC relay exchanges add support to the theory that step-over starts are causing legal relay starts to take DQs from official timing systems.