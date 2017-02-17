2017 SEC Championships Day 4 Scratches: #7 Patching out of 100 Back

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
Day 4 prelims at the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee bring competition in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and women’s platform diving. One of the most impactful scratches on the men’s side came from Auburn’s Joe Patching in the 100 back. Patching was entered as the 7th seed, but will likely swim the 200 back tomorrow instead. In the 100 breast, Georgia’s Chase Kalisz (#2) and Florida’s Caeleb Dressel (#23) have opted out, but neither scratch is surprising. Kalisz’s 3rd event will be this morning’s 200 fly, and Dressel’s will be the 100 free tomorrow.
As SwimSwam earlier reported, Missouri’s Katharine Ross is absent from the meet, taking the 2nd seed out of the 100 breast. Georgia’s Emily Cameron, the 7th seed, has also scratched out of the 100 breast. Texas A&M’s Bethany Galat was the only other top 8 scratch this morning, as she was seeded 4th in the 200 fly.
Notable Day 4 Prelims Scratches
- Women’s 200 Fly: #4 Bethany Galat (Texas A&M), #19 Emily Cameron (Georgia), #17 Mia Nonnenberg (Alabama)
- Men’s 200 Fly: #22 Ben Kennedy (Florida)
- Women’s 100 Back: #12 Micah Bohon (Tennessee), #13 Beryl Gastaldello (Texas A&M), #16 Lisa Bratton (Texas A&M), #17 Ali Galyer (Kentucky)
- Men’s 100 Back: #7 Joe Patching (Auburn), #20 Zane Waddell (Alabama), #21 David Crossland (Auburn)
- Women’s 100 Breast: #2 Katharine Ross (Missouri), #7 Emily Cameron (Georgia), #18 Esther Gonzalez Medina (Texas A&M)
- Men’s 100 Breast: #2 Chase Kalisz (Georgia), #22 Stanley Wu (Florida), #23 Caeleb Dressel (Florida), #24 Caleb Hicks (Missouri)
