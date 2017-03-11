2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

NCAA DII: 42.61 3/17/2012 Andrey Seryy, Wayne State

Top 8 qualifiers:

Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) 43.32 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) 43.43 Lajos Budai, NMU 43.59 Thiago Sickert, Nova S’eastern 43.61 Mattia Schirru, Delta State 43.93 Jonathan Glaser, Missouri S & T 44.01 Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech 44.02 Martin Hammer, TAMPA 44.03

Florida Southern sophomore Matthew Holmes kicked things off with a 8/10 drop out of heat 1, going 44.79 to set the pace for the rest of the heats. Three heats later, Jonathan Glaser went 44.01 to win the first circle seed. Guilherme Zavaneli of Indianapolis was second with 44.35, just ahead of Wingate sophomore Lennart Queiss (44.42).

Queens senior Dion Dreesens cracked a 43.43, improving his seed time by 8/10, to win the next heat over Mattia Schirru of Delta State (43.93) and Florida Tech sophomore Victor Rocha Furtado (44.02).

Queens sophomore Marius Kusch also improved by 8/10 and posted the top time of the morning, 43.32, to win the final heat. Lajos Budai, a freshman from Northern Michigan, was second in 43.59, a mere .02 ahead of Nova S’eastern senior Thiago Sickert.

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke

NCAA DII: 1:40.74 3/15/2014 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Paul Pijulet, Queens (NC) 1:43.68 Marco Palacios, Florida Southern 1:44.87 Rodrigo Codo Berti, Indy 1:45.45 Michael Cohn, UCSD 1:45.68 Marco Aldabe, Nova S’eastern 1:45.80 Renars Bundzis, NMU 1:45.80 Felix Eigel, Lindenwood 1:46.15 Daniel Buijs, McKendree 1:46.21

UC San Diego freshman Michael Cohn claimed the first circle-seeded heat in 1:45.68 in a very tight finish over Nova S’eastern senior Marco Aldabe (1:45.80) and Wayne State sophomore Dmytro Drobnych (1:46.37).

Florida senior Marco Palacios jumped to the top of the leaderboard with his 1:44.87 win of the following heat; Northern Michigan sophomore Renars Bundzis followed in 1:45.80, just ahead of Lindenwood senior Felix Eigel (1:46.15).

The final heat went to Queens junior Paul Pijulet, who dropped 7/10 to stop the clock at 1:43.68 and earn the right to swim in lane 4 in tonight’s final. Rodrigo Codo Berti, a sophomore from Indianapolis, followed in 1:45.45, while Daniel Bujis of McKendree swam exactly his seed time to touch third in 1:46.21. With that swim Bujis will become McKendree’s first All-American (barring any mishaps in finals), not bad for a first-year program.