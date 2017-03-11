2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle

Division II: 48.54 3/12/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 49.21 Emma Wahlstrom, Nova S’eastern 49.89 Alexis Divelbiss, Wingate 50.02 Kyrie Dobson, Queens (NC) 50.18 Cheyenne Rova, MSU Mankato 50.39 Oksana Marchuk, Bridgeport 50.48 Natalia Garriock, Saint Leo 50.51 Lara Marshall, Queens (NC) 50.53

With a scant 44-point lead over Drury, Queens has turned up the heat on the final morning in an effort to secure their third consecutive NCAA Division II team title. Sophomore Kyrie Dobson was the first to show how serious the Royals are; she destroyed the field in heat 2, dropping 1.3 seconds to qualify for the A final with 50.18.

Oksana Marchuk, a freshman from Bridgeport, won the first circle-seeded heat 50.48. Nova S’eastern senior Emma Wahlstrom was the first to break 50 seconds when she won the following heat in 49.89 ahead of Cheyenne Rova of Mankato (50.39) and Queens junior Lara Marshall (50.53).

West Florida senior Theresa Michalak erased 2/10 off her seed time and won the final heat with 49.21; Wingate junior Alexis Divelbiss was next with 50.02; she was followed by Queens’ Mckenzie Stevens (50.7) and Carson-Newman’s Margaret Stansberry (50.80).

All in all, Queens managed to place 2 in the A final and 3 in the B final, gaining 37 points over their psy sheet seedings and cementing their position at the top of the team leaderboard (it also augurs well for the 400 free relay).

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke

NCAA DII: 1:55.57 3/15/2014 Caroline Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

NCAA DII: 2:10.77 3/14/2015 Rebecca Matthews, Lynn

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

NCAA DII: 3:18.75 3/14/2015 Queens (NC)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 3-meter Diving

Division II: 555.70 3/14/2015 Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle