Greensboro Sectionals Day 2: SwimMAC’s Chan Wins 100 Breast in 53.7

2017 GREENSBORO SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Greensboro Aquatic Center- Greensboro, NC

Hosted by STAR Aquatics

Cardinal Aquatics’ Nicolas Albiero won back-to-back events on Friday night at the 2017 Speedo Southern Zone Sectionals in Greensboro, North Carolina. First, he came within tenths of his personal best to win the 100 fly, clocking a 46.59 to outpace Noah Hensley (47.30). Shortly after, he returned to the pool for the 400 IM, dropping 5 seconds from his personal best time to take gold in 3:49.81.

Similarly, SwimMAC’s Julia Menkhaus won titles in back-to-back events, swimming the women’s 100 fly and 400 IM. In the 100 fly, she battled closely with teammate Sophie Lindner, getting her hands on the wall 1st in 53.93 to lindner’s 54.27. Menkhaus then put up a 4:15.75 in the 400 IM to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Sinclair Larson (4:17.70).

The SwimMAC men swept the podium in the men’s 100 breast. William Chan led the way, breaking ahead with a new personal best 53.73 to win the gold. The battle for 2nd and 3rd behind him came down to the touch. Colson Zucker (55.35) got his hands to the wall for silver, while Lucas Johnson (55.48) out-touched Jacob Rauch (55.59) for bronze.

Additional Event Winners: