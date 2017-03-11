China Sweeps Competition At FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2017

The team of China got the best possible outcome in the second leg of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2017taking place in Guangzhou (CHN) from March 9-11, by getting 10 titles out of the 10 gold medals on offer. Following the success in the inaugural event in Beijing, with nine victories, Chinese divers did even better, the difference being the triumph of Xie Siyi in the men’s 3m springboard. In the Chinese capital, on March 3-5, Jack Laugher (GBR) had prevented the clean sweep for the hosts, but this time in Guangzhou he had to content with silver, concluding in 529.05, against Xie’s 556.20. The bronze medal, as one week ago, went to the second Chinese diver in the final, Cao Yuan (519.80). Besides this event, the home stars all retained their titles, with Olympic champion Chen Aisen being the “most valuable” diver in Guangzhou, with his gold medal in the men’s 10m platform, in an impressive 601.15. Tom Daley (GBR), third in Beijing, did better in Guangzhou, getting the silver in 531.45, in front of China’s Yang Hao (526.65). In the women’s individual events, China managed the 1-2 in both the 3m springboard and 10m platform. Shi Tingmao (395.40) and Chang Yani (360.60) were the best in the lower board, while Si Yajie (418.10) and Ren Qian (413.00) also maintained their Beijing ranking in the 10m. In the synchronised events, China also controlled operations, with six more comfortable victories, the same outcome as in the “Water Cube” of the Chinese capital.

Besides the British opposition from Daley and Laugher, other countries on the podium in Guangzhou included Russia (third in both the men’s 3m and 10m synchro), Germany (silver in the men’s 10m synchro), Australia (Maddison Keeney was third in the women’s 3m, plus three medals in synchro events), DPR Korea (Kim Kuk Hyang was third in the women’s 10m platform and paired with Kim Mi Rae for silver in synchro), Canada (two medals in synchro events), Malaysia (third in the women’s 10m synchro) and Mexico (silver in the mixed 10m synchro). The FINA/NVC Diving World Series’ next stop is Kazan (RUS), on March 31-April 2. Medallists in Guangzhou MEN

3m springboard: 1. Xie Siyi 556.20, 2. Jack Laugher (GBR) 529.05, 3. Cao Yuan (CHN) 519.80

10m platform: 1. Chen Aisen (CHN) 601.15, 2. Thomas Daley (GBR) 531.45, 3. Yang Hao (CHN) 526.65

3m springboard synchro: 1. Cao Yuan/Xie Siyi (CHN) 466.02, 2. Jack Laugher/Chris Mears (GBR) 450.60, 3. Evgenii Kuznetsov/Ilia Zakharov (RUS) 430.86

10m platform synchro: 1. Chen Aisen/Yang Hao (CHN) 463.71, 2. Patrick Hausding/Sascha Klein (GER) 437.94, 3. Aleksandr Bondar/Viktor Minibaev (RUS) 429.03 WOMEN

3m springboard: 1. Shi Tingmao (CHN) 395.40, 2. Chang Yani (CHN) 360.60, 3. Maddison Keeney (AUS) 357.00

10m platform: 1. Si Yajie (CHN) 418.10, 2. Ren Qian (CHN) 413.00, 3. Kim Kuk Hyang (PRK) 372.15

3m springboard synchro: 1. Shi Tingmao/Xu Zhihuan (CHN) 345.00, 2. Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith (AUS) 318.66, 3. Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini Beaulieu (CAN) 311.34

10m platform synchro: 1. Chang Yani/Ren Qian (CHN) 347.82, 2. Kim Mi Rae/Kim Kuk Hyang (PRK) 339.72, 3. Cheong Jun Hoong/Pamg Pandelela (MAS) 332.46



MIXED EVENTS

3m synchro: 1. Wang Han/Li Zheng (CHN) 333.00, 2. Francois Imbeau-Dulac/Jennifer Abel (CAN) 326.16, 3. Domonic Bedggood/Maddison Keeney (AUS) 324.66

10m synchro: 1. Lian Jie/Lian Junjie (CHN) 355.08, 2. Randal Willars Valdez/Viviana Angel Peniche (MEX) 339.30, 3. Domonic Bedggood/Taneka Kovchenko (AUS) 321.60 Diving World Series 2017 calendar



1. Beijing (CHN) – March 3-5

2. Guangzhou City (CHN) March 9-11

3. Kazan (RUS) March 31- April 2

4. Windsor (CAN) April 21-23 News courtesy of FINA.