Jack Burnell & Aurélie Muller Best At Abu Dhabi

Jack Burnell (GBR) and Aurélie Muller (FRA) were the winners of the second race of the FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup, held today in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Burnell was the fastest in a field of 70 swimmers, touching home in 1h45m54s6, while Muller was the best among 54 competitors, triumphing in 1h52m35s3. In the men’s field, the battle for the first positions was quite thrilling, with the three medallists arriving within a 0.4s difference. Burnell, disqualified at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, defeated precisely the winner in the Copacabana waters, Dutch Ferry Weertman. The star from the Netherlands touched in 1h45m54s9, and was slightly better than David Aubry, from France, bronze in 1h45m55s0. Aubry was also third in the inaugural race of the season, held on February 4 in Viedma, Argentina. The two heroes of the Argentinean race, Italians Federico Vanelli (first) and Simone Ruffini (second) were this time 7th and 10th in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Veterans Christian Reichert (GER) and Allan do Carmo (BRA) weren’t also very lucky this Saturday, concluding their race in 13th and 16th, respectively. Among women, the scenario was similar, with a very close arrival. Muller, also disqualified in her Olympic effort in Rio, managed to beat the Games champion, Sharon Van Rouwendaal. The difference between gold and silver was even shorter than in the men’s race, with the Dutch great touching 0.1s behind Muller, in 1h52m35s4. The podium was completed by Italy’s Arianna Bridi, the best in the initial leg of the series, in Argentina. Her teammate Rachele Bruni (silver in Viedma) was fifth, while Poliana Okimoto (third in South American waters), arrived in a modest 25th place in Abu Dhabi. Experienced Angela Maurer (GER) and Cecilia Biagioli (ARG) were 14th and 22nd respectively. The third leg of the FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup will take place in Setubal (POR), on June 24. This same location had been the scenario for both the 10km qualification events for the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Medallists in Abu Dhabi (UAE): Men

1. Jack Burnell (GBR), 1h45m54s6; 2. Ferry Weertman (NED), 1h45m54s9; 3. David Aubry (FRA), 1h45m55s0 Women

1. Aurélie Muller (FRA), 1h52m35s3; 2. Sharon Van Rouwendaal (NED), 1h52m35s4; 3. Arianna Bridi (ITA), 1h52m35s6



FINA/HOSA 10km MSWC 2017 Calendar

1. Patagones-Viedma (ARG) – February 4

2. Abu Dhabi (UAE) – March 11

3. Setubal (POR) – June 24

4. Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 27

5. Lac Megantic (CAN) – August 12

6. Chun’An (CHN) – October 15

7. Hong Kong (HKG) – October 21 News courtesy of FINA.