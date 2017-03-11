Plantation Sectionals Day 2: Isabel Ivey Posts 1:10.6 100m Breast

2017 PLANTATION SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Plantation Aquatic Complex- Plantation, FL

Hosted by Plantation Swim Team

Long Course Meters

Gator Swim Club’s Isabel Ivey was one of the stars of the show on night 2 of the 2017 Speedo Southern Zone Sectionals in Plantation, Florida. Ivey, a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, won 2 event titles during the session. In the 100 breast, she dropped over a second from her personal best time to win the race in 1:10.60. She returned to the pool shortly after for the 400 IM, capturing her 2nd title of the day with a quick 4:52.38.

AquaKids Sharks’ 16-year-old Mary Smutny had a huge swim to win the women’s 200 free. Coming into the meet, Smutny had a personal best time of 2:04.20 from the Atlanta Futures Championships. She demolished that in last night’s finals, however, topping the field with a 2:01.81 ahead of NPB’s 15-year-old Nicole Gomez (2:03.09).

Venezuelan Olympian Marcos Lavado had one of the top performances of the night for the men. Lavado took on Kamehameha Swim Club’s Michael Petrides and Corey Main, a New Zealand Olympian, in the men’s 200 free. He took it out in 54.80, with Petrides trailing by just a tenth and Main not far behind in 55-low. Lavado broke ahead on the back half, however, winning in 1:51.48.

Petrides brought home silver in 1:52.06, knocking over 3 seconds off his former lifetime best of 1:55.71. Main held on to take the bronze in 1:53.18.

Additional Event Winners