2017 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division II

February begins the onslaught of college conference championships. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. You can bookmark this page for reference, as we’ll be updating with results and video links as they become available.

You can check out the rest of the NCAA conference previews in our Division I and Division III primers:

Meets are listed roughly chronologically.

WEEK 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) – Women only

Dates: Tuesday, February 7 to Friday, February 10

Location: Rochester Recreation Center, Rochester, MN

Defending Champions: first-year conference

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana College; University of Mary; Minnesota State University, Mankato; Minnesota State University Moorhead; Northern State University; University of Sioux Falls and St. Cloud State University.

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 11

Location: Saginaw Valley State University, University Center, MI

Defending Champions: Wayne State women (6x); Grand Valley State men (2x) (results)

Live Results: Meet Mobile

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Findlay, Tiffin, Ashland, Hillsdale (women only), Saginaw Valley, Lake Erie, Ursuline (women only)

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 11

Location: Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, IN

Defending Champions: Drury men (3x); Truman state women (1x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video: Available

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Truman State, Missouri S&T (men only), Indianapolis, William Jewell, Lewis, Bellarmine, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy (women only)

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 11

Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champion: UCSD men (8x); UCSD women (8x) (results)

Live Results:

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: UC – San Diego, Loyola Marymount (women only), UC – Santa Cruz, CSU – East Bay (women only), Azusa Pacific (women only), Fresno Pacific, Alaska – Fairbanks (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Concordia – Irvine, Texas – Permian Basin, Biola (NAIA), Soka (NAIA)

Bluegrass Mountain Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: Queens women; Queens men (results)

Live Results:

Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman (DII), Catawba (DII), Chowan (DII), Converse (DII), Davis & Elkins (DII), Fairmont (DII), Lenoir-Rhyne (DII), Limestone (DII), Queens (DII), SCAD (NAIA), West Virginia Weslyan (DII), Wingate (DII)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 11

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction, CO

Defending Champions: Cal Baptist women (3x); Cal Baptist men (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video: Available

Championship Central

Teams: Cal Baptist, Colorado Mesa, Lindenwood, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western State (women only), CSU – Pueblo (women only), Nebraska – Kearney (women only)

Appalachian Athletic Conference (ASC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 9 to Saturday, February 11

Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN

Defending Champion: Brenau women; West Virginia Tech men (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: Alderson Broaddus University (DII), Asbury University (NAIA), Brenau University (NAIA, Women only), Columbia College (NAIA, Women only), Emmanuel College (DII), King University (DII), LaGrange College (DIII), Mars Hill University (DII), Milligan College (NAIA), Notre Dame College (DII), St. Andrews University (NAIA), Union College (NAIA), Urbana University (DII), Wheeling Jesuit University (DII), West Virginia University Tech (NAIA)

WEEK 2

Northeast-10 – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday February 16 to Sunday February 19

Location: Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven, CT

Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut State men (3x), Assumption College women (3x) (results)

Championship Central

Teams: Assumption College (women only), Southern Connecticut State, Bentley, Saint Rose, Pace, LeMoyne, Saint Michael’s, Adelphi, Merrimack (women only)

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19

Location: YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, FL

Defending Champions: Florida Southern women (1x); Florida Southern men (4x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: West Chester men (18x); West Chester women (10x) (results)

Live Results:

Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only), Mansfield (women only)

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 17 to Monday, February 20

Location: Delta State University Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS

Defending Champions: Delta State men (2x), West Florida women (2x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video (if available): Available

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Lindenwood, Ouachita Baptist, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State – Mankato (women only), Minnesota State – Moorhead (women only), Northern State (women only), West Florida (women only)

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: LIU Post women (4x); Rowan University men (1x) (results)

Live Results:

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St Francis College (DI), SUNY Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)