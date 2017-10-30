2017 Florida HS 4A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2017 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 4A district meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined districts in each region will move on to their respective Class 4A Regional Championships.

Below are all the links you need to view district results and regional qualifiers, as well as a list of district champions and a few highlights from the meets.

FHSAA CLASS 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Buchholz boys, Buchholz girls

District 2: Seminole High boys, Seminole High girls

District 3: Winter Park boys, Winter Park girls

District 4: Olympia boys, Olympia girls

District 5: Plant boys, Plant girls

District 6: Riverview boys, Riverview girls

District 7: Jupiter boys, Jupiter girls

District 8: Boca Raton boys, Boca Raton girls

District 9: St. Thomas Aquinas boys, St. Thomas Aquinas girls

District 10: Cypress Bay boys, Cypress Bay girls

District 11: Christopher Columbus boys, Miami Beach girls

District 12: Coral Reef boys, Coral Reef girls

CLASS 4A DISTRICT MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Region 1 Cluster (Districts 1-3):

Isabel Ivey, a 2-time class 1A champion last season, should have a big impact for Buchholz throughout the series. That was already evident as she claimed 2 titles in district 1. Instead of going after the back-to-back 200 IM/50 free double again, she’s taken on the 200 free and 100 breast this time. She put up an Automatic All-American (AA-A) time with her 1:47.46 in the 200 free and an All-American COnsideration (AA-C) time in the 100 breast with her 1:03.76.

Teammate Talia Bates, the defending 50 free champ, swam to victory with an AA-C time of 23.59 in the 50 free. Bates also finished 1st in the district in an AA-C time in the 100 fly (55.40), giving her the 3rd seed for the region. Oviedo’s Abigail Gibbons (54.70) leads the way while Winter Park’s Caroline Cooper (55.17) holds the 2nd seed. Copper won both the 100 fly and 100 back (57.87) in district 3, while Gibbons won the 100 fly and 50 free (23.67) in district 2.

Buchholz’s Mason Wilby, who won the 100 back and took 2nd to Fleming Island’s Nick Hackett in the 100 fly last season, won both of his races in district 1. He and Hackett faced of for the first time of the series in the 100 fly, with Wilby posting an AA-C time of 49.53 to outswim Hackett (50.84). Wilby also raced to victory in the 100 back in 52.66.

Other swimmers to achieve AA-C times in the cluster included Mandarin’s Kensey McMahon (500 free – 4:56.60), Buchholz’s defending state champ Caitlin Brooks (100 back – 54.44), and Flagler Palm Coast freshman Micayla Cronk (100 free – 51.07)

Region 2 Cluster (Districts 4-6):

State Record holder Morgan Tankersley, a Plant senior and Stanford commit, swept her individual races in district 5. She cruised to victory in the 200 free by nearly 3 seconds, touching in 1:52.53 to lead the cluster. She’s also the top seed in the 500 free, where she swam to an AA-C time of 4:56.18 to win by over 9 seconds.

Countryside’s Robert Finke, a Florida commit and defending state champ in the 200 IM and 500 free, also put up an AA-C time in the 500 free. He’s the only swimmer in the cluster to have broken 4:40 thus far, swimming to a 4:28.63 to take top seed by over 13 seconds. Finke also headlines the 200 IM, where he leads the cluster with his 1:53.28 from district 6.

Strawberry Crest senior Celi Guzman came up with an AA-C time in the 100 back. Guzman, the runner-up in the 100 back last season, put up a 55.95 in that event to win district 5 and come within a second of her time from the 2016 state meet. She also leads the way with her 56.31 in the 100 fly. Teammate Zane Richardson contributed a pair of wins to take top seed in the 100 free (47.94) and 100 breast (1:00.53).

Region 3 Cluster (Districts 7-9):

Jupiter has 2 swimmers with top seeds in both of their individual events for region 3 after winning both titles in district 7. Erika Wesch picked up her gold medals in the 200 free and 500 free. In the 200, she swim to a 1:55.21 to win by 3 seconds. She was then the only swimmer to break 5:10 in the 500 free, touching in 5:09.14. Teammate Michael Hartshorne pulled off a double in the 100 fly and 100 breast. He was just off his best with a 52.78 in the 100 fly, and clipped his personal best by a tenth in 1:00.80.

Park Vista senior Kyle DiMatteo swept the sprints in district 8. His 21.50 has him nearly half a second faster than anyone else in the 50 free, as Lake Worth’s Charlie Gijsendorfer (21.92) was the only other swmmer to break 22. DiMatteo was the only swimmer to break 48 in the 100 free, winning in 47.31.

Boca Bobcats’ senior Victoria Miyamoto also won a pair of events in district 8, picking up top seed in both of her individual events for the regional meet. In the 200 IM, she put up a 2:11.56 to lead a 1-2 finish with freshman teammate Paige MacEachern (2:13.51). Miyamoto went on to win the 100 breast in 1:09.33, again leading a 1-2 charge with a freshman teammate, as Monika Seniuta was 2nd in 1:10.35.

Region 4 Cluster (Districts 10-12):

Defending 200 IM state champion Kathleen Golding of Cooper City leads the region in both of her individual races after winning district 10. In the 200 IM, she touched in 2:06.95 to finish nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. She then dominated the 100 free in 51.65. Teammate Heath Brames also picked up a pair of top seeds for the region. In the 100 free, he came from behind to out-touch West Broward’s Juan Serna 48.23 to 48.28. He won the 200 free earlier in the session, touching in 1:45.88.

Columbus’ Brandon Vives won both of his events in district 11 to set himself up as the top seed for the region. He was the only swimmer to break 2:00 in the 200 IM, coming in at 1:59.50 to win by over 2 seconds. Vives led from start to finish in the 100 fly, getting out to the early lead in 24.98 en route to his 52.70 victory.