St. Bonaventure’s Kutsko Earns 4th Consecutive A-10 Weekly Honor

Press Release courtesy of St. Bonaventure Athletics

For the fourth consecutive week St. Bonaventure University women’s swimming freshman Lina Kutsko has received honors from the Atlantic 10 Conference. For the third week in a row she has been tabbed the A-10 Performer of the week, conference officials announced Tuesday; she was also named Rookie of the Week three weeks prior.

Kutsko continued her dominant start to her collegiate career this past weekend at the Atlantic 10 Classic breaking yet another St. Bonaventure program record in the 50-freestyle. She swam the first leg in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 23.58, breaking the previous record of 23.59, a mark that stood at St. Bonaventure since 2003.

Kutsko grabbed wins in the 50-freestyle (23.74), 100-butterfly (55.11) and the 100-freestyle (51.21). She was also part of three first-place relay teams including the 200-freestyle relay (1:36.43), the 400-medley relay (3:51.47) and the 400-freestyle relay (3:29.76). She has 22 wins in 22 individual and relay events she has competed in this season.

The Bonnies are off to a 6-2 start and have four wins over conference opponents.

St. Bonaventure will make its home debut on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Reilly Center Pool against Canisius.