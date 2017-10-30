College Swimming Roundup: 10/23/17-10/29/17

Another big triangular meet saw the Indiana men stay red-hot as the Tennessee women topped all comers in the Indiana-Tennessee-Kentucky tri meet. That comes a week after Indiana’s men beat top-3 programs Texas and Florida on the road.
In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.
|Meet
|Date
|Score
|Alabama vs. Florida
|Oct 25
|
MEN: Florida 158, Alabama 140
WOMEN: Florida 166, Alabama 134
|South Carolina vs. North Carolina
|Oct 26
|Southern Cal vs. Washington State
|Oct 26
|
USC: 162
WASHINGTON STATE: 100
|Arizona State vs. Utah
|Oct 27
|
MEN: ASU 197, Utah 103 WOMEN: ASU 207.5, Utah 92.5
|Central Connecticut vs. New Hampshire
|Oct 27
|
New Hampshire 206, Central Connecticut 144
|Iowa vs. Minnesota
|Oct 27
|
MEN: IOWA 162, MIN 138. WOMEN: MIN 190, IOWA 109
|Auburn vs. Alabama
|Oct 27
|
MEN: Auburn 167.5, Alabama 132.5
WOMEN: Alabama 167, Auburn 131
|Iowa State vs. Nebraska-Omaha
|Oct 27
|
Iowa State 198, Omaha 91
|West Virginia vs. Seton Hall, Xavier
|Oct 27
|
MEN: WVU 224, Xav 53 | WVU 227, SH 53 | SH 162.5, Xav 111.5
|Ohio State vs. Kenyon
|Oct 27
|Tennessee vs. Indiana, Kentucky
|Oct 27
|Wright State vs. Milwaukee
|Oct 27
|
MEN: WSU 168.5, MKE 93.5 WOMEN: MKE 177, WSU 71
|Denver vs. Florida International, Tulane, Rice
|Oct 27-Oct28
|Wisconsin vs NC State
|Oct 27-28
|
MEN: NC State 216, Wisconsin 126
|Illinois vs. Northwestern, Rutgers
|Oct 27
|
NU 188, Illinois 110 | NU 186, Rutgers 114 | Rutgers 158, Illinois 140
|Nevada Reno vs. Boise State
|Oct 27
|
Boise State 163, Nevada 137
|Incarnate Word vs. Trinity (TX)
|Oct 27
|
MEN: Incarnate Word 152, Trinity 70
WOMEN: Incarnate Word 141, Trinity 67
|Missouri State vs. Drury
|Oct 27
|
MEN: Missouri State 144, Drury 87
WOMEN: Missouri State 135, Drury 107
|Rose-Hulman vs. Indiana State
|Oct 27
|
Indiana State 155, Rose-Hulman 98
Indiana State 137, Bellarmine 124
|New Hampshire vs. Central Connecticut
|Oct 27
|
New Hampshire 206, Central Connecticut 144
|Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota
|Oct 27
|
Northern Iowa 178, South Dakota 122
|Pittsburgh vs. Kenyon, Miami (FL)
|Oct 27
|
MEN
Pitt 185, Michigan State 105
WOMEN
Pitt 179, Miami 121
Pitt 210, Michigan State 90
Pitt 223, James Madison 77
Miami 152, Michigan State 146
James Madison 151, Michigan State 149
Miami 169, James Madison 129
|Xavier vs. Seton Hall, West Virginia
|Oct 27
|
MEN
West Virginia 227, Seton Hall 53
West Virginia 224, Xavier 53
Seton Hall 162.5, Xavier 111.5
WOMEN
West Virginia 198, Xavier 79
West Virginia 217, Seton Hall 63
Xavier 140, Seton Hall 134
|Pacific Invitational
|Oct 27-28
|Purdue vs. Notre Dame
|Oct 27
|Wayne State vs. Oakland
|Oct 27
|
MEN: Oakland 187, Wayne State 110
WOMEN: Oakland 182, Wayne State 114
|Florida vs. Georgia
|Oct 27
|
MEN: Florida 179, Georgia 121
WOMEN: Georgia 182, Florida 118
|Arizona State vs. Florida State
|Oct 28
|
Men’s Score: Arizona State 176, Florida State 124
|Iona vs. Bryant, , Wagner
|Oct 28
|Georgia Tech vs. Delta State
|Oct 28
|Texas Christian vs. Kansas
|Oct 28
|
Highlight that this is a big meet for jockeying in the Big 12
|Illinois State vs. Illinois, Southern Illinois
|Oct 28
|
Southern Illinois 176, Illinois 135
Southern Illinois, Illinois State 106
Ilinois State 155, Illinois 143
|Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico
|Oct 28
|Buffalo vs. Toledo
|Oct 28
|
Buffalo 218, Toledo 82
|South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa
|Oct 28
|Postponed
|Florida Atlantic vs. St. Louis
|Oct 28
|Not a meet
|CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, Idaho
|Oct 28
|
MEN
Hawaii 157.5, CSU Bakersfield 135.5
WOMEN
Hawaii 194, CSU Bakersfield
CSU Bakersfield 152, Idaho 147
|William & Mary vs. Towson
|Oct 28
|
WOMEN: William & Mary 135, Towson 127
MEN: William & Mary 177, Towson 85
|Bryant vs. Iona
|Oct 28
|
WOMEN: Bryant 191, Iona 71
MEN: Bryant 168, Iona 94
|Eastern Illinois vs. Butler, Western Illinois
|Oct 28
|Northwestern vs. Chicago, Illinois-Chicago, Rutgers
|Oct 28
|Colgate vs. Binghamton
|Oct 28
|
WOMEN: Binghamton 162, Colgate 134
MEN: Binghamton 192, Colgate 105
|Kenyon vs. Michigan State
|Oct 28
|
MEN: MSU 159, Ken 137 | WOMEN: MSU 151, Ken 149
|Ball State vs. Ohio
|Oct 28
|
Ohio 185, Ball State 114
|UCLA vs. Arkansas, Washington State, UC-Davis
|Oct 28
|
UCLA 162.50, Arkansas 131.50 | UCLA 207, UC Davis 87 | UCLA 152, WSU 104
|Rider vs. Marist
|Oct 28
|
WOMEN: Marist 178, Rider 122
MEN: Rider 168, Marist 132
|East Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington
|Oct 28
|
WOMEN: East Carolina 170, UNCW 119
MEN: East Carolina 169, UNCW 119
|Akron vs. Miami (OH)
|Oct 28
|
Akron 156, Miami (OH) 144
|Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD)
|Oct 28
|
MEN: Lehigh 161, Loyola 133
WOMEN: Lehigh 175, Loyola 126
|Wyoming vs. Air Force
|Oct 28
|
MEN: Wyoming 165, Air Force 135
WOMEN: Wyoming 173, Air Force 122
|St. Francis (PA) vs. Wagner
|Oct 28
|
Wagner 152, Saint Francis 110
|Arizona vs. Utah
|Oct 28
|Cal Poly vs. UC Santa Barbara
|Oct 28
|
MEN: UC Santa Barbara 150, Cal Poly 144
WOMEN: UC Santa Barbara 160.5, Cal Poly 133.5
|Fordham vs. Boston University, Brown
|Oct 28
|Boston 163, Fordham 122
|Queens (NC) vs. Wingate
|Oct 28
|
MEN: Queens 166, Wingate 79 | WOMEN: Queens 181, Wingate 64
|Georgia Tech vs. Delta State
|Oct 28
|Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego, UC Davis
|Oct 29
|
San Diego 177.5, Loyola Marymount 84.5
UC Davis 200, Loyola Marymount 60
UC Davis 137, San Diego 123
|UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii
|Oct 29
