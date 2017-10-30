College Swimming Roundup: 10/23/17-10/29/17

Another big triangular meet saw the Indiana men stay red-hot as the Tennessee women topped all comers in the Indiana-Tennessee-Kentucky tri meet. That comes a week after Indiana’s men beat top-3 programs Texas and Florida on the road.

In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.

Meet Date Score
Alabama vs. Florida Oct 25
MEN: Florida 158, Alabama 140
WOMEN: Florida 166, Alabama 134
South Carolina vs. North Carolina Oct 26
Southern Cal vs. Washington State Oct 26
USC: 162
WASHINGTON STATE: 100
Arizona State vs. Utah Oct 27
MEN: ASU 197, Utah 103 WOMEN: ASU 207.5, Utah 92.5
Central Connecticut vs. New Hampshire Oct 27
New Hampshire 206, Central Connecticut 144
Iowa vs. Minnesota Oct 27
MEN: IOWA 162, MIN 138. WOMEN: MIN 190, IOWA 109
Auburn vs. Alabama Oct 27
MEN: Auburn 167.5, Alabama 132.5
WOMEN: Alabama 167, Auburn 131
Iowa State vs. Nebraska-Omaha Oct 27
Iowa State 198, Omaha 91
West Virginia vs. Seton Hall, Xavier Oct 27
MEN: WVU 224, Xav 53 | WVU 227, SH 53 | SH 162.5, Xav 111.5
Ohio State vs. Kenyon Oct 27
Tennessee vs. Indiana, Kentucky Oct 27
Wright State vs. Milwaukee Oct 27
MEN: WSU 168.5, MKE 93.5 WOMEN: MKE 177, WSU 71
Denver vs. Florida International, Tulane, Rice Oct 27-Oct28
Wisconsin vs NC State Oct 27-28
MEN: NC State 216, Wisconsin 126
Illinois vs. Northwestern, Rutgers Oct 27
NU 188, Illinois 110 | NU 186, Rutgers 114 | Rutgers 158, Illinois 140
Nevada Reno vs. Boise State Oct 27
Boise State 163, Nevada 137
Incarnate Word vs. Trinity (TX) Oct 27
MEN: Incarnate Word 152, Trinity 70
WOMEN: Incarnate Word 141, Trinity 67
Missouri State vs. Drury Oct 27
MEN: Missouri State 144, Drury 87
WOMEN: Missouri State 135, Drury 107
Rose-Hulman vs. Indiana State Oct 27
Indiana State 155, Rose-Hulman 98
Indiana State 137, Bellarmine 124
New Hampshire vs. Central Connecticut Oct 27
New Hampshire 206, Central Connecticut 144
Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota Oct 27
Northern Iowa 178, South Dakota 122
Pittsburgh vs. Kenyon, Miami (FL) Oct 27
MEN
Pitt 185, Michigan State 105
WOMEN
Pitt 179, Miami 121
Pitt 210, Michigan State 90
Pitt 223, James Madison 77
Miami 152, Michigan State 146
James Madison 151, Michigan State 149
Miami 169, James Madison 129
Xavier vs. Seton Hall, West Virginia Oct 27
MEN
West Virginia 227, Seton Hall 53
West Virginia 224, Xavier 53
Seton Hall 162.5, Xavier 111.5
WOMEN
West Virginia 198, Xavier 79
West Virginia 217, Seton Hall 63
Xavier 140, Seton Hall 134
Pacific Invitational Oct 27-28
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Oct 27
Wayne State vs. Oakland Oct 27
MEN: Oakland 187, Wayne State 110
WOMEN: Oakland 182, Wayne State 114
Florida vs. Georgia Oct 27
MEN: Florida 179, Georgia 121
WOMEN: Georgia 182, Florida 118
Arizona State vs. Florida State Oct 28
Men’s Score: Arizona State 176, Florida State 124
Iona vs. Bryant, , Wagner Oct 28
Georgia Tech vs. Delta State Oct 28
Texas Christian vs. Kansas Oct 28
Illinois State vs. Illinois, Southern Illinois Oct 28
Southern Illinois 176, Illinois 135
Southern Illinois, Illinois State 106
Ilinois State 155, Illinois 143
Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Oct 28
Buffalo vs. Toledo Oct 28
Buffalo 218, Toledo 82
CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, Idaho Oct 28
MEN
Hawaii 157.5, CSU Bakersfield 135.5
WOMEN
Hawaii 194, CSU Bakersfield
CSU Bakersfield 152, Idaho 147
William & Mary vs. Towson Oct 28
WOMEN: William & Mary 135, Towson 127
MEN: William & Mary 177, Towson 85
Bryant vs. Iona Oct 28
WOMEN: Bryant 191, Iona 71
MEN: Bryant 168, Iona 94
Eastern Illinois vs. Butler, Western Illinois Oct 28
Northwestern vs. Chicago, Illinois-Chicago, Rutgers Oct 28
Colgate vs. Binghamton Oct 28
WOMEN: Binghamton 162, Colgate 134
MEN: Binghamton 192, Colgate 105
Kenyon vs. Michigan State Oct 28
MEN: MSU 159, Ken 137 | WOMEN: MSU 151, Ken 149
Ball State vs. Ohio Oct 28
Ohio 185, Ball State 114
UCLA vs. Arkansas, Washington State, UC-Davis Oct 28
UCLA 162.50, Arkansas 131.50 | UCLA 207, UC Davis 87 | UCLA 152, WSU 104
Rider vs. Marist Oct 28
WOMEN: Marist 178, Rider 122
MEN: Rider 168, Marist 132
East Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington Oct 28
WOMEN: East Carolina 170, UNCW 119
MEN: East Carolina 169, UNCW 119
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Oct 28
Akron 156, Miami (OH) 144
Lehigh vs. Loyola (MD) Oct 28
MEN: Lehigh 161, Loyola 133
WOMEN: Lehigh 175, Loyola 126
Wyoming vs. Air Force Oct 28
MEN: Wyoming 165, Air Force 135
WOMEN: Wyoming 173, Air Force 122
St. Francis (PA) vs. Wagner Oct 28
Wagner 152, Saint Francis 110
Arizona vs. Utah Oct 28
Cal Poly vs. UC Santa Barbara Oct 28
MEN: UC Santa Barbara 150, Cal Poly 144
WOMEN: UC Santa Barbara 160.5, Cal Poly 133.5
Fordham vs. Boston University, Brown Oct 28 Boston 163, Fordham 122
Queens (NC) vs. Wingate Oct 28
MEN: Queens 166, Wingate 79 | WOMEN: Queens 181, Wingate 64
Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego, UC Davis Oct 29
San Diego 177.5, Loyola Marymount 84.5
UC Davis 200, Loyola Marymount 60
UC Davis 137, San Diego 123
UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii Oct 29

