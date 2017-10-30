Coleman’s Carpool: Life Lessons with Olympic Champion Ricky Berens

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Ricky Berens isn’t someone who needs an introduction. He’s an olympic, world, and NCAA champion who’s seen success at every level of swimming. And now he’s pursuing success in a completely different way. I spoke with Ricky about making the transition from a professional athlete to just plain being a professional. Ricky wanted to enter the corporate world when he was done swimming, but soon realized that he had been left without some of the tools necessary to break into that world.

See how he ended up finding a career that combined all of his passions, and his keys to maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle.