2017 FINA World Championships: Days 1-2 Videos for UK Viewers

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Eurosport_UK has tweeted out various race videos from the first two days of competition at 2017 FINA World Championships. They are formatted for the UK market and highlight the accomplishments of British athletes Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Ben Proud, and Tom Daley.
Monday, 24th July
Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 2
Another semi-final win for Team GB! 🇬🇧
Duncan Scott joins James Guy in tomorrow's Men's 200m Freestyle final! #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/XQ6CMWRbAO
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 1
Team GB are having a brilliant evening in Budapest! 🇬🇧
James Guy wins the Men's 200m Freestyle semi-final! #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/JE8IiMKLiG
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Men’s 50m Fly Final
Ben Proud takes gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly at the World Championships! 🏊🥇 #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/vCQV81uQnN
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Men’s 100m Breast Final
Adam Peaty wins gold in the 100m breaststroke at the World Championships in 57.47 seconds! 🏊🥇 #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/fQ1qSCcwcr
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Adam Peaty collects his gold medal after winning the men's 100m breaststroke event! 🏊🥇 pic.twitter.com/IgVRlscdO6
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Sunday, 23rd July
Men’s 100m Breast Semi-final
🔥🔥🔥@adam_peaty was on fire in his 100m breaststroke semi-final
Watch him go for gold later today on E1 and Eurosport Player pic.twitter.com/HCnDpBXCMq
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017
Men’s 10m Platform Diving
This is how @TomDaley1994 became World Champion! 💦🏅 pic.twitter.com/AWK6HhJTBJ
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 22, 2017
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "2017 FINA World Championships: Days 1-2 Videos for UK Viewers"
Haha Tom Daley nailed that final dive for gold
What an incredible competition that was
The Olympic champion didn’t make it easy for him