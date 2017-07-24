2017 FINA World Championships: Days 1-2 Videos for UK Viewers

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eurosport_UK has tweeted out various race videos from the first two days of competition at 2017 FINA World Championships. They are formatted for the UK market and highlight the accomplishments of British athletes Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Ben Proud, and Tom Daley.

Monday, 24th July

Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 2

Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 1

Men’s 50m Fly Final

Men’s 100m Breast Final

Sunday, 23rd July

Men’s 100m Breast Semi-final

Men’s 10m Platform Diving

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Comment on "2017 FINA World Championships: Days 1-2 Videos for UK Viewers"

David

Haha Tom Daley nailed that final dive for gold
What an incredible competition that was
The Olympic champion didn’t make it easy for him

16 seconds ago
About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

