2017 FINA World Championships: Days 1-2 Videos for UK Viewers

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eurosport_UK has tweeted out various race videos from the first two days of competition at 2017 FINA World Championships. They are formatted for the UK market and highlight the accomplishments of British athletes Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Ben Proud, and Tom Daley.

Monday, 24th July

Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 2

Another semi-final win for Team GB! 🇬🇧 Duncan Scott joins James Guy in tomorrow's Men's 200m Freestyle final! #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/XQ6CMWRbAO — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Men’s 200m Free Semi-final 1

Team GB are having a brilliant evening in Budapest! 🇬🇧 James Guy wins the Men's 200m Freestyle semi-final! #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/JE8IiMKLiG — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Men’s 50m Fly Final

Ben Proud takes gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly at the World Championships! 🏊🥇 #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/vCQV81uQnN — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Men’s 100m Breast Final

Adam Peaty wins gold in the 100m breaststroke at the World Championships in 57.47 seconds! 🏊🥇 #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/fQ1qSCcwcr — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Adam Peaty collects his gold medal after winning the men's 100m breaststroke event! 🏊🥇 pic.twitter.com/IgVRlscdO6 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Sunday, 23rd July

Men’s 100m Breast Semi-final

🔥🔥🔥@adam_peaty was on fire in his 100m breaststroke semi-final Watch him go for gold later today on E1 and Eurosport Player pic.twitter.com/HCnDpBXCMq — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 24, 2017

Men’s 10m Platform Diving