200 IM World Champion Wang Shun No-Shows 400 IM Prelims

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

China’s Wang Shun was a no-show for his preliminary heat in the men’s 400 IM on day 5 of the Short Course World Championships, just a few days after winning his second consecutive gold in the 200. The 24-year-old actually did the same thing in 2016, entering the event but pulling out at the last minute.

Wang was coming into the event as the #2 seed behind only Daiya Seto of Japan, as he had swum a lifetime best of 3:59.99 during this season. He was the only swimmer other than Seto in the field who had broken 4:00 in 2018.

Wang had successfully defended his title on day 1 in the 200 IM, clocking a new Chinese Record of 1:51.01, and also placed 7th in the 100 IM (51.95) and anchored China’s 800 free relay bronze medal winning team in a blazing 1:41.93.

In his absence, Seto threw down the top time by a mile in 4:00.50, looking virtually unbeatable for the gold as he cruised home on the freestyle after turning under world record pace at the 300.

