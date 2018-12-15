NY State Record-holder Michael Chang Commits to Columbia

Michael Chang from Farmingdale, New York has verbally committed to the application process* at Columbia University. He will join Casey Fellows in the class of 2023.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Columbia University’s Class of 2023. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all their support. #roarlionroar 🦁🦁”

Chang is a senior at St. Anthony’s High School and a New York State Federation record-holder in the 200 medley relay (2017). At the 2018 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships he tied for 2nd place in the 200 IM (1:51.13) and took 3rd in the 100 breast (55.54). He split 25.08 on the runner-up 200 medley relay and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (48.16). In club swimming with Long Island Express, he competed at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, earning a new PB in the 100 breast (1:04.78)

Chang would have been a B-finalist in the both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 25.88

100 breast – 55.13

200 breast – 1:59.21

200 IM – 1:51.13

400 IM – 3:59.22

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].