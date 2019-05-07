Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2-Time European C’ships Silver Medalist Ilaria Cusinato Changes Coaches

You can read the original article on SwimSwam Italia here.19-year-old European Championships medalist Ilaria Cusinato has decided to change up her coach just 2 months out from this summer’s World Championships.Having trained the past 2 years at the Federal Center of Ostia under Stefano Morini, alongside the likes of Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabriele Detti, Cusinato will now be moving on to Tezze sul Brenta, training under Alessandro Chinellato.Cusinato told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, “In Ostia I felt very closed, limited in what I can do. I need to express myself and there I felt oppressed, I was not physically and mentally well. I wanted to put my tranquility first, rather than anything else.”

When asked about the sudden coaching change, Morini told SwimSwam via telephone, “What was missing? Some certainties and uncertainties of the girl, if I think that after the world championships in December to today, 16 weeks have passed and I was able to train her personally only 6 weeks. This speaks volumes of the great difficulties it has and we have met all the staff.”

“However, as has already been said several times, at Ostia we come to believe in the technical project that has only high-level competitive goals with a total assistance 24 hours a day. If conviction is lacking and we are attracted to something else, it is right to leave ourselves. I hope she is happy for this new adventure and that he is full of competitive successes and above all of life.”

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!