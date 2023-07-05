Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Yr-Old Petar Mitsin Hits 1:46.50 Bulgarian 200 Free Record

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day two of the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, 17-year-old Petar Mitsin fired off a new Bulgarian national record en route to gold.

Taking on the boys’ 200m freestyle final tonight, Mitsin produced a winning effort of 1:46.50 to top the podium. The teen got to the wall over a second ahead of the rest of the field, with Italy’s Alessandro Ragaini snagging silver in 1:47.76 while Germany’s Jarno Baeschnitt hit 1:49.10 to bag bronze.

Mitsin’s time checked in as a lifetime best and marks his second time breaking the Bulgarian standard at this competition.

Entering this meet, Mitsin’s career-quickest rested at the 1:47.77 he put up at the Grand Prix Burgas this past May. He already overtook that with his prelims effort of 1:47.41 to lead the field. Mitsin then slowed in the semi-final, earning the 2nd seed in a time of 1:49.18 before blasting his new 1:46.50 national record.

When comparing Mitsin’s 3 swiftest performances, his new record’s tactic of having more patience on the front end paid off, as the 1:46.50 outing includes the sole sub-55 second back half for the Bulgarian.

Mitsin’s New Record Mitsin’s Prelims Record Mitsin’s May Record
52.32 51.47 52.28
54.18 55.94 55.49
1:46.50 1:47.41 1:47.77

Mitsin competed at the 2022 edition of these European Junior Championships but did not race the 200m free. His highest individual event finish came in the 200m fly where he placed 4th in 1:58.26.

1
Jay Ryan
30 minutes ago

The timing system was messed up on this swim. It seems they forgot to arm the touchpad for the finish in Mitsin’s lane. In real time it recorded his time as 1:46.20, then rapidly switched to 1:48.27 after he touched the wall after the finish. There was confusion and a long period of delay after the finish, then then they declared a time of 1:46.50. I suspect this was a made up estimate. On the LEN Youtube feed, the time was clearly (but briefly) displayed at 1:46.20.

Scroll to the finish at 0:23:30 clock at the YouTube feed to review the finish, where it is clear:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ZIvu5avN4

I suspect the 1:46.20… Read more »

