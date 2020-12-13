15-Year-Old Wanezek Highlights Pleasant Prairie With 1:01.98 100 Meter Back

2020 Wisconsin 18&Under Winter Championships

With 2 days left in USA Swimming’s 18&Under Winter Championships, the 18&Under swimmers at Pleasant Prairie continued to post impressive swims, adding their short course prelims times to the Winter Championships results. Note that the long course results of 18&Under swimmers from finals will not count toward the Winter Championships.

One 18&Under standout of the night was Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club who won the 100 back with a time of 1:01.98. This is a .76 second add for 15-year-old Wazenek who broke the LSC record 3 weeks ago with her lifetime best of 1:01.22. That time ranks her 23rd out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event.

15-year-old Caroline Bricker of Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics dropped 1 second from the personal best she set at U.S. Open last month to claim 1st place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.99. She touched the wall over 3 seconds ahead of Elmbrook Swim Club’s Campbell Stoll (2:22.20) who remained close to her lifetime best.

Race Pace Club’s Holden Smith touched 1st in the men’s 200IM at 2:08.91 while Jack Clouatre of Highlands Ranch Aquatics battled 15-year-old Isaac Fleig for 2nd place, ultimately touching the wall at 2:10.29, .65 ahead of Fleig . This was a best time by nearly 2 seconds for Fleig and a new Futures qualifying time, whose previous best was more from August of 2019. Clouatre and Smith added about .4 and 1.3 seconds, respectively, to their best times from 2019.

Smith went on to win the 100 back as well, out touching Highland Ranch Aquatics’ Leighton Wright by .03. Smith finished with a time of 59.16, adding .36 to his lifetime best from early March, pre-coronavirus pandemic. Wright clocked his first 100 back under 1:00, touching the wall well under that barrier at 59.19.

Fleig later took 1st place in the 400 free with a time of 4:10.56, destroying his previous best by nearly 6 seconds. This was his fastest 400 freestyle since August of 2019. On the women’s side, WEST’s Abby Carlson claimed 1st place at 4:25.82, adding about 3 seconds to her lifetime best also from August, 2019.

In the 200 breast, Aulea Swim Club’s Jonathan Reiter snagged 1st place with a time of 2:22.72, about 1.5 seconds off of his best time which he posted at the U.S. Open last month. He touched the wall with a significant lead, nearly 8 seconds ahead of 15-year-old John Kaleta from Countryside YMCA. Kaleta crushed his personal best from June, 2019 by over 5 seconds.

Florida State commit Madeline Huggins of Saluki Swim Club won the women’s 200 breast with a time of 2:36.50, 2 seconds away from her lifetime best that she swam last month at the U.S. Open. Time-wise, this was the reverse of her prelims swim where she dropped 2 seconds in her 200 yard breaststroke to touch the wall 1st at 2:15.55.

The Pleasant Prairie meet also ran a “Shootout Bracket” consisting of 5 rounds of 50 freestyles. 14-year-old Olivia Wanner of WEST made it through the most rounds, ending her bracket swims after Round 3. Her fastest swim was in round one, 26.76.

In the individual 50 free, 16-year-old Abby Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club took 1st place with a time of 26.36, shaving .10 off of her best time from last month. Wanezek claimed another victory by outlasting all other swimmers in the 50 free Shootout Bracket with a 26.45 in the final round.

On the men’s side 16-year-old Will Hayon MWWM won both the 50 free Shootout Bracket and the individual event, posting a 24.0 and 23.96, respectively. Before today, his lifetime best was set at 24.18 in November of 2019.

Top Swims From Prelims (SCY)