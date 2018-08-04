15-Year-Old Anna Keating Takes JRs Title After Racing At Nats (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Junior World: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (TUR), 2015

Meet: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely, 2012

15-year-old Anna Keating of Machine Aquatics led the women’s 200 breast final wire-to-wire, maintaining a slight edge over Irvine Novaquatics’ Isabelle Odgers throughout to win in a time of 2:28.44. That lowers her previous best of 2:30.03 set at Nationals last week, and puts her 11th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Odgers took 2nd in 2:29.44, .04 off her best from Nats, and Claire Donan (2:30.67) held off Noelle Peplowski (2:31.06) for 3rd.

16-year-old Brynn Curtis dropped over three seconds from her best time to win the B-final in 2:31.75, and 13-year-old Grace Rainey had an impressive 2:33.55 from the C-final, lowering her best time by a second and a half. Both had initially set their best times in the prelims.