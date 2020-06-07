1:42 200 Backstroker Jake Marcum, Rising Sophomore, Leaves Indiana for Alabama

Backstroker Jake Marcum has announced his decision to transfer from the Big Ten’s Indiana University to the SEC’s University of Alabama. Marcum is a Tennessee native who has trained with McCallie GPS Aquatics and McCallie School.

I am so blessed and excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! Thank you to everyone who has made this possible! Roll Tide! #AO1

TOP TIMES (PRE-COLLEGE)

50 free – 21.36

100 free – 45.48

200 free – 1:38.13

500 free – 4:48.10

50 back – 22.97

100 back – 48.24

200 back – 1:42.80

BEST TIMES (AT INDIANA)

500 free – 4:27.67

100 back – 48.01

Marcum dropped over 20 seconds in the 500 free after one season in Bloomington, and he made a marginal improvement in his 100 back, too. In the 200 back, his best event, he went 1:43.61 to finish 17th at the 2020 B1G Championships. He also touched 20th in the 100 back at that meet.

The Indiana to Alabama pipeline has been busy since the Crimson Tide hired Coley Stickels, the former IU associate head sprint coach, to lead the program. Sprinters Julia Wolf and Morgan Scott followed Stickels from IU to ‘Bama after he took the job down south, as did several members of IU’s pro group. Matt King, a top-ranked 2020 sprint recruit, initially committed to Indiana for this fall but ended up switching his commitment to Alabama.

Marcum was Indiana’s #4 200 backstroker last season. He would’ve ranked #2 on Alabama’s roster last season in the 200 back, though, and #3 on their 100 back top times list. The Crimson Tide just graduated massive talent Zane Waddell, who was 44.10 in the 100 back last season, but Marcum will overlap for three seasons with fellow rising sophomore Matt Menke. At 46.2/1:41.5, Menke is Alabama’s top returner in backstroke for this coming season.

Marcum joins the ‘Bama class of 2023 this fall with their incoming freshmen: Bernardo Bondra, Trey Sheils, Blake Peeples, Eric Stelmar, Matt King, Christopher O’Connor, Kacper Piotrowski and Joey Wachter.