European Juniors Finalist Kacper Piotrowski of Poland Verbals to Alabama

Polish sprinter Kacper Piotrowski has verbally committed to the University of Alabama for next year.

I’m truly happy to announce my verbal commitment to University of Alabama! I think new program can help my swimming future. Thank you to everybody who helped me, coaches, my family and friends! Can’t wait for new chapter in my life, Roll Tide!

TOP TIMES

LCM/SCM (SCY converted)

50 free – 23.05 / 22.25 (20.04)

100 free – 50.65 / 48.38 (43.58)

200 free – 1:51.55 / 1:46.21 (1:35.68)

Relay splits

50 free relay split (21.36 SCM)

100 free relay split (47.33 SCM / 49.63 LCM)

Piotrowski has represented Poland several times internationally, including the 2017 European Youth Festival, the 2018 European Junior Championships and the 2019 European Junior Championships. At the 2019 Euro Juniors, Piotrowski had his 49.63 split on Poland‘s 4×100 free relay, which helped them to a fourth-place finish.

With his converted times, Piotrowski looks like he’ll be an impact player for Alabama, a program headed by Coley Stickels, a coach known for developing sprinters. He would’ve been in C finals of the 100 free and 200 free at SECs last year with those converted times.

Alabama finished seventh at the 2019 NCAA Championships, but at SECs last year, they were second-to-last in the 800 free relay, where Piotrowski may help out on immediately. It was a different story in the sprint relays, where Bama won SEC titles in three of four (they were second in the 400 medley relay). They’d go on to win the NCAA title in the 200 medley relay the next month.

The Crimson Tide still lost top sprinters Robert Howard, Laurent Bams, and Knox Auerbach to graduation after last season, and they’re in rebuilding mode now as they’re set to graduate sprinter Zane Waddell after this season.

Piotrowski joins #17 Matt King, Blake Peeples, Eric Stelmar, Bernardo Bondra, Christopher O’Connor and Trey Sheils in Alabama’s strong incoming class.

