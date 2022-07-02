14-Year-Old Raya Mellott Earns Another Junior Nationals Cut in 200 Breast

2022 PC OAPB LC Senior Open

June 25-26

Campolindo High School Moraga, CA

Results: “Orinda Aquatics PC LC Senior Open” on Meet Mobile

Raya Mellott secured her second Junior Nationals qualifying time this year with a 2:35.62 in the 200-meter breast at the Orinda Aquatics PC LC Senior Open last weekend in Moraga, California.

The 14-year-old Mellott dropped more than a second from her previous best set at April’s International Team Trials. Her new mark ranks as the sixth-fastest this season and 91st all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks swimmer won the 100 breast in 1:14.29, three seconds off her personal-best 1:10.97 from International Team Trials that ranks as the best in the country this season and 28th all-time in her age group. In May, Mellott was a finalist in the 100-yard breast at the CIF State Championships as a freshman at San Ramon Valley.

She also pulled out a victory in the 200 free with a personal-best 2:08.44, dropping more than 10 seconds from last summer. That time ranks 24th this season for her age group.

Fog City Hammerheads swimmer Fidelya Al-Gozaly posted a personal best in the 100 free with a 1:03.42, sixth-fastest nationally among 11-year-old girls this season.

A group of 13-year-old boys from Pleasanton Seahawks achieved “AAAA” time standards at the meet. Luka Mijatovic clocked a 1:59.86 in the 200 free, just over a second slower than his 1:58.73 that ranks as the fastest this season for his age. In the 400 free, Mijatovic swam the second-fastest time this season with a personal-best 4:14.70. Tim Wu touched the wall just after Mijatovic in the 200 free with a 1:59.90, good for fourth-fastest this season.

In the 100 free, Wu went 55.59, the fifth-fastest nationally among 13-year-old boys this season.

Seahawks teammate Oryan Liu climbed the national breaststroke rankings among 13-year-old boys. He moved up to fourth this season in the 200 breast with a 2:29.83 and eighth in the 100 breast with a 1:09.98.